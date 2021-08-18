2021 Kyle Pie in the Sky Hot Air Balloon Festival cancelled

The City of Kyle made the difficult decision to cancel the 2021 Kyle Pie in the Sky Hot Air Balloon Festival that was scheduled for Labor Day weekend, Sept. 3-5.

COVID-19 has impacted nearly every piece of event planning from staffing and volunteers to availability of vendors and supplies. City leadership has also kept a close eye on local COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations and ultimately wanted to avoid contributing to an already strained healthcare system. With the continued increase in active cases in the area, specifically the Delta Variant, the city anticipates these challenges will only continue and become increasingly more difficult.

Refunds will be issued to all vendors and ticket purchasers. The City of Kyle deeply appreciates the support of their partners, sponsors, and the community; and look forward to the best festival ever in 2022. For more information, go to www.cityofkyle.com/ communications/2021-kyle-pie- sky-hot-air-balloon-festival- cancelled.