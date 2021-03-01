3 county residents die of COVID-19; 75 new cases recorded Monday

Hays County Local Health Department reported three new COVID-related fatalities on Monday; a Buda man in his 50s, a Kyle man in his 60s and a San Marcos man in his 90s.

Hays County has now recorded 216 coronavirus-related fatalities since the first diagnosis of the virus within its boundaries on March 14, 2020.

The local health department also tallied 42 additional recoveries from the disease, 75 new lab-confirmed cases, eight hospitalizations and 15 hospital discharges on Monday.

According to the local health department, 510 cases are considered active — 30 more than Friday — and there have been 16,345 total cases. The county has tallied 1,035 COVID-19 cases over the past 21 days. There have been 1,793 probable cases spanning from April 2020 through March 1, 2021.

Twenty-two county residents are currently hospitalized by COVID-19 and there have been 748 total hospitalizations following the fluctuation between hospitalizations and hospital discharges reported on Monday. Some patients hospitalized by COVID-19 are in hospitals outside of Hays County but are included in the county’s numbers if they reside within Hays County, the local health department said.

There have now been 15,619 county residents who have recovered from the coronavirus with the 42 recoveries recorded Monday.

The local health department has received 123,170 negative tests and there have been 139,515 tests administered in Hays County. Following its weekly audit last week, the county removed two cases from its total number of cases. The county stated that it removes cases due to being out-of-county or duplicate data.

San Marcos currently has 148 active cases — a 24-case increase since Friday — and there have been 5,825 total cases.

Kyle has recorded 5,305 total cases, including 159 active cases. Buda has tallied 2,881 total cases and currently has 104 active cases. Dripping Springs has amassed 747 total cases and has 29 active cases. Wimberley has counted 647 total cases, including 27 active cases. Austin, within Hays County, currently has 31 active cases and has had 490 total cases. Driftwood has recorded 200 total cases and has two active cases. Niederwald has had 89 total cases and has one active case. Maxwell has had 52 total cases and has seven active cases. Mountain City has amassed 40 cases and one active case. Uhland has had 29 total cases and one active case. Manchaca has recorded 23 total cases.

Woodcreek has tallied seven total. Bear Creek has amassed four total cases. Creedmoor has had three total cases.

The 20-29-age-range has recorded the most COVID-19 cases with 4,653 total cases tallied Monday.

According to the local health department, 2,504 county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 30-39 years old; 2,405 are 10-19 years old; 2,209 people fall in the 40-49-year-old age range; 1,648 are between 50-59 years old; 1,064 county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are 60-69 years old; and 1,041 are 9 years old or younger

Five-hundred-twenty-one residents who've contracted COVID-19 are 70-79 years old, and 300 are 80 and older.

The local health department reported that 8,524 females and 7,821 males in Hays County have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The county’s ethnic breakdown stated 49.187% of county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are Hispanic, while 33.82% of county residents diagnosed with the disease are non-Hispanic and 17% don’t have a specified ethnicity.

By race, 69.6% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 25.6% are unknown or not specified, 2.7% are Black, 1% are listed as other, 1% are Asian and 0.1% are American Indian.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported there have now been 2,297,097 Texans diagnosed with COVID-19 and 42,995 fatalities as of Monday. There are currently 6,611 Texans hospitalized by the coronavirus, according to the DSHS.

At Texas State University there have been 2,169 total coronavirus cases since March 1, 2020 — 1,949 among students and 220 among faculty and staff — as of press time on Monday. There are currently 39 active cases, according to the university’s dashboard.

San Marcos Consolidated ISD reported 2 COVID-19 cases for the week of Feb. 15-21. Both cases exist among staff members.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people. The disease, however, can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death, especially for older adults and people with existing health problems.

COVID-19 VACCINE SIGNUP

To pre-register for Hays County’s COVID-19 vaccine waitlist visit haysinformed.com/covid-19. The pre-registration list does not guarantee an appointment. The state is only allowing individuals in groups 1A — front-line healthcare workers and residents at long-term care facilities — and 1B, individuals 65 or older, or 16 or older with a health condition that increases risk of severe COVID‑19 illness to register to be vaccinated. According to the DSHS, 23,841 county residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 10,453 have been fully vaccinated. The DSHS estimates that Hays County has a population of 183,380 who are 16 years or older.