3 Hays County residents die of COVID-19, 128 new cases recorded Wednesday

Three Hays County residents recently died of COVID-19, the Hays County Local Health Department reported Wednesday.

A San Marcos man in his 70s; a San Marcos woman in her 50s; and a Kyle woman in her 40s were among those who died of the coronavirus. Hays County has recorded 356 COVID-19-related fatalities since the pandemic’s onset.

The local health department also reported 381 additional recoveries, 128 new lab confirmed cases, five hospital discharges and one hospitalization on Wednesday.

The county considers 1,696 cases active — 256 fewer than Tuesday — and there have been 28,020 total cases since the first diagnosis of the virus within its boundaries on March 14, 2020. The county has tallied 2,507 COVID-19 cases over the past 21 days. There have been 3,114 probable cases spanning from April 2020 through Sept. 22, 2021.

Forty-four county residents are currently hospitalized by COVID-19 — 38 who are unvaccinated and six who are fully vaccinated, according to the local health department. The county stated that of the 38 citizens hospitalized who are unvaccinated, 18 are in the ICU and not currently on a ventilator, 12 are in the ICU and on a ventilator and eight are non-ICU patients. Additionally, five of the six residents who are hospitalized and fully vaccinated are currently non-ICU patients, while one is currently in the ICU and on a ventilator. There have been 1,271 total hospitalizations as of Wednesday.

There have been 25,968 county residents who’ve recovered from the coronavirus following the 381 recoveries tallied Wednesday.

The local health department has received 248,667 negative tests and there have been 276,687 tests administered in Hays County. The positivity rate for Wednesday’s report was approximately 8.09%.

San Marcos recorded 26 new cases Wednesday. The city currently has 517 active cases — 86 less than Tuesday — and there have been 9,553 total cases.

Kyle has recorded 9,067 total cases, including 553 active cases. Buda has tallied 5,024 total cases and currently has 282 active cases. Dripping Springs has amassed 1,350 total cases and has 68 active cases. Wimberley has counted 1,416 total cases, including 152 active cases. Austin, within Hays County, has had 778 total cases and has 44 active cases. Driftwood has recorded 428 total cases with 44 cases considered active. Niederwald has had 131 total cases, including eight active cases. Mountain City has amassed 75 total cases with three currently considered active. Maxwell has had 71 total cases, including 12 active cases. Uhland has had 52 total cases and has four active cases. Manchaca has recorded 44 total cases with eight currently considered active.

Woodcreek has recorded 12 total. Creedmoor has recorded eight total cases. Bear Creek has amassed eight total cases, including one active case. Hays has reported three total cases.

The 20-29-age-range has recorded the most COVID-19 cases with 7,280 total cases tallied as of Wednesday. There are currently 301 active cases among 20-29 year olds in Hays County.

According to the local health department, 4,659 county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 10-19 years old, including 371 cases considered active; 4,404 county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 30-39 years old with 264 with active cases; 3,783 people fall in the 40-49-year-old age range with 218 cases considered active; 2,636 are between 50-59 years old, including 137 active cases; 2,320 are 9 years old or younger with 262 cases considered active; and 1,694 county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are 60-69 years old and 89 are considered active cases.

Eight-hundred-four Hays County residents who've contracted COVID-19 are 70-79 years old, including 43 active cases; and 440 are 80 and older with 11 cases currently active.

The local health department reported that 14,593 females and 13,427 males in Hays County have been diagnosed with COVID-19. There are currently 891 active cases among females in the county and there are 805 active cases among males.

The county’s ethnic breakdown stated 49.2% of county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are Hispanic, while 36.9% of county residents diagnosed with the disease are non-Hispanic and 13.9% don’t have a specified ethnicity.

By race, 69.3% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 25.3% are unknown or not specified, 3.3% are Black, 1% are Asian, 1% are listed as other and 0.1% are American Indian.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported an additional 14,623 lab-confirmed cases Wednesday. There have now been 3,309,458 Texans diagnosed with COVID-19 and 61,570 fatalities as of Wednesday. There are currently 11,554 Texans hospitalized by the coronavirus, according to the DSHS. The statewide positivity rate as of Wednesday is 15.35%.

At Texas State University there have been 1,525 coronavirus cases recorded since Aug. 1 — 1,416 among students and 109 among faculty and staff — at the time of publication. There are currently 213 active cases, according to the university’s dashboard.

San Marcos Consolidated ISD reported 66 active COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday — 58 among 8,000 SMCISD students and eight among 1,230 faculty and staff members.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people. The disease, however, can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death, especially for older adults and people with existing health problems.

VACCINE SIGNUP

To make an appointment for a vaccine shot, visit https://www.haysinformed.com. From there you can use the new online scheduler to find a time and location that works best for you. According to the DSHS, 121,515 Hays County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Friday, approximately 62% of 195,999 eligible residents who are 12 years or older. Additionally, 142,362 county residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose — 72.63% of the eligible population.

“No appointment needed” vaccine clinics are available Monday-Friday at Live Oak Community Clinic, 401 Broadway, in San Marcos between 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1:30-4:30 p.m. Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available at this clinic.

A walk-in Pfizer vaccine clinic takes place at Communicare in Kyle at 2810 Dacy Lane every Monday-Friday between 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1-3 p.m.

A drive-thru vaccine clinic will soon be offered Monday-Friday by MD Diagnostics at Old Walnut Springs School, 300 Sportsplex, in Dripping Springs from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

COVID-19 vaccines are widely available in San Marcos at multiple CVS pharmacies, multiple Walgreens pharmacies, both H-E-B pharmacies, MedPark Pharmacy, B&J Pharmacy, San Marcos Family Medicine and Sam’s Club Pharmacy. Visit https://hayscountytx.com/covid-19-information-for-hays-county-residents/ to see other locations across the county. Check with each location to see if an appointment is required or if walk-in is accepted.