4 Hays County residents die of COVID, 317 new cases reported Monday

Four more Hays County residents have died of COVID-19, raising the coronavirus-related death toll to 190.

The Hays County Local Health Department reported that the residents who died were a San Marcos woman in her 90s; a Kyle woman in her 80s; a Kyle man in his 50s; and a San Marcos man in his 50s.

The local health department also recorded 317 new lab-confirmed cases, 56 recoveries, 22 hospitalizations and 19 hospital discharges on Monday, which included information from over the weekend.

The county states that 2,545 COVID-19 cases are considered active — a 257-case increase since Friday — and there have been 15,009 total cases. There have been 3,869 active cases over the last 21 days as of Monday. The county stated that there have been 1,697 probable cases spanning from April 2020 through Feb. 1, 2021.

There are currently 40 county residents hospitalized by COVID-19 and there have been 676 total hospitalizations as of Monday. Some patients hospitalized by COVID-19 are in hospitals outside of Hays County but are included in the county’s numbers if they reside within Hays County, the local health department said.

With the 56 additional recoveries tallied Monday, 12,274 county residents have now recovered from the disease.

The local health department has received 17,181 negative tests and there have been 122,190 tests administered in Hays County.

San Marcos recorded 79 new cases Monday. The city currently has 708 active cases — 60 more cases than Friday — and there have been 5,470 total cases.

Kyle has tallied 4,824 total cases, including 936 active cases. Buda has recorded 2,635 total cases and currently has 447 active cases. Dripping Springs has amassed 674 total cases and has 139 active cases. Wimberley has tallied 564 total cases, including 135 active cases. Austin, within Hays County, currently has 99 active cases and has had 415 total cases. Driftwood has recorded 190 total cases and has 34 active cases. Niederwald has had 87 total cases and has 15 active cases. Maxwell has had 48 total cases and has 23 active cases. Mountain City has amassed 36 cases and three currently active cases. Uhland has had 28 total cases and currently has one active case. Manchaca has recorded 18 total cases.

Creedmoor has had nine total cases, including four active cases. Bear Creek has tallied four total cases. Woodcreek has had four total cases and one active case.

The 20-29-age-range has recorded the most COVID-19 cases with 4,366 total cases tallied as of Monday.

According to the local health department, 2,331 county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 30-39 years old; 2,140 are 10-19 years old; 2,022 people fall in the 40-49-year-old age range; and 1,505 are between 50-59 years old.

Nine-hundred-seventy-three county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are 60-69 years old, 918 are 9 years old or younger, 484 are 70-79 years old and 270 are 80 and older.

According to the local health department, 7,835 females and 7,174 males in Hays County have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The county’s ethnic breakdown states 48.8% of county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are Hispanic, while 33.4% of county residents diagnosed with the disease are non-Hispanic and 17.8% don’t have a specified ethnicity.

By race, 69.5% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 26.8% are unknown or not specified, 2.7% are Black, 1% are Asian and 0.1% are American Indian.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported there have now been 2,087,170 Texans diagnosed with COVID-19 and 36,539 fatalities as of Monday. There are currently 11,074 Texans hospitalized by the coronavirus, according to the DSHS.

At Texas State University there have been 1,902 total coronavirus cases since March 1, 2020 — 1,702 among students and 201 among faculty and staff — as of press time on Monday. There are currently 228 active cases, according to the university’s dashboard.

San Marcos Consolidated ISD reported 17 active COVID-19 cases — 10 among students and seven among staff — for the week of Jan. 25--29.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people. The disease, however, can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death, especially for older adults and people with existing health problems.