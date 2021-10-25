4 San Marcans die of COVID-19; County reports 105 new cases Monday

Four San Marcos residents recently died of COVID-19, the Hays County Local Health Department reported during its weekly report.

Among the San Marcans who died from the coronavirus, one man was in his 80s, two women were in their 60s, and one man was in his 50s. Hays County has now recorded 393 COVID-19 related fatalities.

The local health department also reported 105 new lab-confirmed cases, 21 additional recoveries, five hospital discharges and three hospitalizations on Monday, which included information between Oct. 23-25.

The county considers 569 cases active — 80 more than Friday — and there have been 29,513 total cases since the first diagnosis of the virus within its boundaries on March 14, 2020. The county has tallied 817 COVID-19 cases over the past 21 days. There have been 3,306 probable cases spanning from April 2020 through Oct. 25, 2021.

Thirteen county residents are currently hospitalized by COVID-19 — 11 who are unvaccinated and two who are vaccinated, according to the local health department. The county stated that of the 11 residents hospitalized who are unvaccinated, six are in the ICU and on a ventilator, four are non-ICU patients, and one is in the ICU and not on a ventilator. Additionally, one resident who is hospitalized and vaccinated is currently in the ICU and not on a ventilator, and one is a non-ICU patient. There have been 1,336 total hospitalizations as of Monday.

The county has tallied 28,551 county residents who’ve recovered from the coronavirus with the 21 recoveries reported Monday.

The local health department has received 271,094 negative tests and there have been 300,607 tests administered in the county. The positivity rate for Monday’s report was 7.33%. During its weekly audit, the county removed 12 cases from its total case count due to out-of-county or duplicate records.

San Marcos currently has 112 active cases — nine more than Friday — and there have been 9,804 total cases.

Kyle has recorded 9,595 total cases, including 205 active cases. Buda has tallied 5,378 total cases and currently has 156 active cases. Dripping Springs has amassed 1,403 total cases and has 20 active cases. Wimberley has counted 1,600 total cases, including 51 active cases. Austin, within Hays County, has had 835 total cases and has 10 active cases. Driftwood has recorded 467 total cases with nine cases considered active. Niederwald has had 141 total cases, including three active cases. Mountain City has amassed 76 total cases. Maxwell has had 71 total cases. Manchaca has recorded 58 total cases with two active cases. Uhland has had 56 total cases with one considered active. Woodcreek has recorded 12 total.

Bear Creek has amassed eight total cases. Creedmoor has recorded six total cases. Hays has reported three total cases.

The 20-29-age-range has recorded the most COVID-19 cases with 7,441 total cases tallied as of Monday. There are currently 81 active cases among 20-29 year olds in Hays County.

According to the local health department, 5,035 county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 10-19 years old, including 119 cases considered active; 4,602 county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 30-39 years old with 84 with active cases; 3,999 people fall in the 40-49-year-old age range with 85 cases considered active; 2,770 are between 50-59 years old, including 50 active cases; 2,563 are 9 years old or younger with 96 cases considered active; and 1,785 county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are 60-69 years old and 35 are considered active cases.

Eight-hundred-sixty-two Hays County residents who've contracted COVID-19 are 70-79 years old, including 16 active cases; and 456 are 80 and older with three cases currently active.

There have been 15,350 total coronavirus cases among females and 14,163 among males in Hays County. There are currently 292 active cases among females in the county and 277 active cases among males.

The county’s ethnic breakdown stated 48.9% of county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are Hispanic, while 37.6% of county residents diagnosed with the disease are non-Hispanic and 13.5% don’t have a specified ethnicity.

By race, 70.5% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 24% are unknown or not specified, 3.3% are Black, 1.1% are listed as other, 1% are Asian and 0.1% are American Indian.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported an additional 1,560 lab-confirmed cases Monday. There have now been 3,492,166 Texans diagnosed with COVID-19 and 69,089 fatalities as of Monday. There are currently 4,078 Texans hospitalized by the coronavirus, according to the DSHS. The statewide positivity rate as of Monday is 8.88%.

At Texas State University there have been 1,755 coronavirus cases recorded since Aug. 1 — 1,624 among students and 131 among faculty and staff — at the time of publication. There are currently 61 active cases, according to the university’s dashboard.

San Marcos Consolidated ISD reported 11 active COVID-19 cases as of Monday — seven among 8,200 SMCISD students and four among 1,230 faculty and staff members.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people. The disease, however, can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death, especially for older adults and people with existing health problems.

VACCINE SIGNUP

To make an appointment for a vaccine shot, visit https://www.haysinformed.com. From there you can use the new online scheduler to find a time and location that works best for you. According to the DSHS, 126,499 Hays County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Friday, approximately 64.54% of 195,999 eligible residents who are 12 years or older.

Additionally, 145,974 county residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose — 74.48% of the eligible population. DSHS data states that 10,930 county residents have received a COVID-19 booster shot.

“No appointment needed” vaccine clinics are available Monday-Friday at Live Oak Community Clinic, 401 Broadway, in San Marcos between 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1:30-4:30 p.m. Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available at this clinic.

A walk-in Pfizer vaccine clinic takes place at Communicare in Kyle at 2810 Dacy Lane every Monday-Friday between 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1-3 p.m.

COVID-19 vaccines are widely available in San Marcos at multiple CVS pharmacies, multiple

Walgreens pharmacies, both H-E-B pharmacies, MedPark Pharmacy, B&J Pharmacy, San Marcos Family Medicine and Sam’s Club Pharmacy. Visit https://hayscountytx.com/covid-19-information-for-hays-county-residents/ to see other locations across the county.

