6 Hays County residents die of COVID-19, 336 new cases tallied Tuesday

The Hays County Local Health Department reported six COVID-19-related fatalities on Tuesday.

The county stated that the residents who died were two women and two men from San Marcos — all in their 90s; one Kyle woman in her 90s; and one Buda woman in her 80s. There have now been 146 coronavirus-related fatalities in Hays County since the first diagnosis of the virus within its boundaries on March 14, 2020.

The local health department also recorded 336 new lab-confirmed cases, 176 additional recoveries, seven hospital discharges and six hospitalizations on Tuesday.

There are currently 2,419 active COVID-19 cases — a 190-case increase since Monday — and there have been 12,110 total cases since the first diagnosis of the virus. There have been 3,021 active cases over the last 21 days as of Tuesday. The county stated that there have been 1,469 probable cases spanning from April 2020 through Jan. 12, 2021.

There are currently 41 county residents hospitalized by COVID-19 and there have been 614 total hospitalizations as of Tuesday. Some patients hospitalized by COVID-19 are in hospitals outside of Hays County but are included in the county’s numbers if they reside within the county, the local health department said.

As of Tuesday, 9,881 county residents have recovered from the disease.

The local health department has received 86,304 negative tests and there have been 98,750 tests administered in Hays County.

County Judge Ruben Becerra said residents “must come together as a community for the greater good” as COVID-19 cases continue to increase.

“The only way we can get a handle on this rapid virus spread is if all Hays County residents work together by staying home when possible, not gathering in groups, washing their hands, wearing masks and staying distanced from others in public,” Becerra said.

San Marcos recorded 116 new cases Tuesday. There are currently 826 active cases — 54 more than Monday — and there have been 4,865 total cases.

Kyle has tallied 3,792 total cases, including 667 active cases. Buda has recorded 2,150 total cases and currently has 501 active cases. Dripping Springs has amassed 554 total cases and has 155 active cases. Austin, within Hays County, currently has 81 active cases and has had 330 total cases. Wimberley has tallied 413 total cases, including 112 active cases. Driftwood has recorded 153 total cases and has 31 active cases. Niederwald has had 74 total cases and has 24 active cases. Mountain City has amassed 32 cases and six currently active cases. Uhland has had 28 total cases and currently has four active cases. Manchaca has recorded 18 total cases and has one active case. Maxwell has had 24 total cases and has 10 active cases.

Bear Creek has tallied four total cases. Creedmoor has had four total cases, including one active case. Woodcreek has had two total cases.

The 20-29-age-range has recorded the most COVID-19 cases with 3,788 total cases tallied as of Tuesday.

According to the local health department, 1,962 county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 30-39 years old, 1,670 people are 40-49 years old and 1,683 residents fall in the 10-19-year-old age range and 1,239 are between 50-59 years old.

Seven-hundred-seventy-seven county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are 60-69 years old, 699 are 9 years old or younger, 401 are 70-79 years old and 227 are 80 and older.

According to the local health department, 6,536 females and 5,910 males in Hays County have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The county’s ethnic breakdown states 47.7% of county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are Hispanic, while 32% of county residents diagnosed with the disease are non-Hispanic and 20.3% don’t have a specified ethnicity.

By race, 69.7% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 26.8% are unknown or not specified, 2.6% are Black, 0.8% are Asian and 0.1% are American Indian.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported there have now been 1,753,059 Texans diagnosed with COVID-19 and 30,219 fatalities as of Tuesday. There are currently 14,218 Texans hospitalized by the coronavirus, according to the DSHS.

At Texas State University there have been 1,437 total coronavirus cases since March 1, 2020 — 1,289 among students and 148 among faculty and staff — as of press time on Tuesday. There are currently 110 active cases, according to the university’s dashboard.

San Marcos Consolidated ISD is reporting 16 active COVID-19 cases — 16 among staff and three among students. Three cases are considered onsite cases.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people. The disease, however, can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death, especially for older adults and people with existing health problems.

COVID-19 Vaccine Availability

According to a map provided by the DSHS, there are four providers in San Marcos who currently have received vaccine doses: HEB Pharmacy 455 (200 W. Hopkins St.); HEB Pharmacy 243 (641 E. Hopkins St.); Premier ER San Marcos (1509 N. Interstate 35); and San Marcos Family Medicine (2406 Hunter Road). According to the state, only groups 1A — frontline health care workers and residents of a long-term care facility — and 1B, which consists of those who are 65 years and older and people 16 years and older who have a chronic medical condition such as cancer, chronic kidney disease, sickle cell disease and Type 2 diabetes mellitus, are currently eligible to receive the vaccine. Before visiting a hospital or clinic for a vaccine call ahead or visit their website.