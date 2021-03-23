All Texas adults to become eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine next week

The Texas Department of State Health Services announced that all Texas adults will become eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine beginning on Monday, March 29.

The DSHS’ announcement comes as the state expects to receive an increase in supplies. The state’s Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel recommended opening vaccination to everyone who falls under the current U.S. Food and Drug Administration emergency use authorizations, the DSHS said Tuesday.

“We are closing in on 10 million doses administered in Texas, and we want to keep up the momentum as the vaccine supply increases,” said Imelda Garcia, DSHS associate commissioner for laboratory and infectious disease services and the chair of the Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel. “As eligibility opens up, we are asking providers to continue to prioritize people who are the most at risk of severe disease, hospitalization and death — such as older adults.”

Although the state will open vaccines to all adults, the DSHS said it has directed vaccine providers to prioritize people 80 years old or older when scheduling appointments and accommodate anyone in that age group.

According to the DSHS, Texas has administered 9,319,666 doses with 6,345,029 Texans receiving at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 3,196,293 people fully vaccinated.

In Hays County, 48,035 residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine, while 24,429 people are fully vaccinated. The DSHS estimates that Hays County has a population of 183,380 residents who are 16 years or older.

The DSHS said it will launch a website next week to allow people to register for a shot through some public health providers. Additionally, the public will be able to enroll in the Texas Public Health Vaccine Scheduler to identify upcoming vaccine clinics hosted by DSHS or a participating local health department and will be notified when new clinics and appointments become available. For additional information regarding vaccine providers, visit dshs.texas.gov/covidvaccine.