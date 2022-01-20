Amber Alert issued for missing Buda teen

A statewide Amber Alert was issued for a missing Buda teen.

The Texas Department of Public Safety’s Amber Alert stated it is searching for Hillary Salcedo, who was last seen at the 700 block of Rolling Hills in Buda at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 15. Salcedo — who is described as a 5-foot-4, 105 pounds Hispanic female who has black eyes — was last seen wearing a blue jean jacket and red shirt.

The Amber Alert alleges Hector Avila as Salcedo’s abductor. Avila, 28, is described as a 4-foot-9, 130 pound Hispanic male with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing unknown clothing. He has multiple tattoos on his shoulder.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-5250.