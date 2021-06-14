Boil water notice issued for small area in southwest San Marcos

A boil water notice has been issued for certain addresses in southwest San Marcos, according to the City of San Marcos.

The city said a major water main break occurred and caused system pressures to drop below acceptable levels in certain areas on Monday. The city has issued a boil water notice for all addresses in the following streets: Longcope Loop, Philo Street, Turkey Hollow Circle, Reimer Avenue, James Street, Dees Street, Suttles Avenue, Laurel Hill Road, Willow Creek Circle, Rolling Oaks, Cedar Park, Corrie Court, Oak Haven, Mountain Drive, Stagecoach, Mountainview Drive, Missy Lane, Snyder Hill, Colleen Court, Willow Ridge and Ridge Crest.

The city said water customers in these areas may want to boil their water prior to consumption after service is restored as a precaution. The boil water notice is a precautionary measure and doesn’t necessarily mean that water is contaminated, the city stated, adding that there is only a possibility of contamination due to a lack of pressure in the main lines for an extended period.

Water for drinking, cooking and ice making can be boiled and cooled prior to consumption to ensure destruction of harmful bacteria and other microbes. Water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

The city said satisfactory water quality test results should be received by Tuesday, June 15 at 5 p.m. At that time, no further precautionary measures should be needed. An additional notice will not be sent, unless the boil advisory is extended past Tuesday at 5 p.m., the city added.

The city’s Water/Wastewater Utilities office can be contacted with any questions regarding the matter at 512-393-8010.