Buda man dies of COVID-19, 23 new cases tallied Thursday

A Buda man in his 50s died of COVID-19, raising the coronavirus-related death toll in Hays County to 225.

The Hays County Local Health Department also recorded 23 new lab-confirmed cases, one hospitalization and one hospital discharge on Thursday.

The county considers 614 cases active — 32 more than Wednesday — and there have been 16,458 total cases. Hays County has tallied 732 COVID-19 cases over the past 21 days. There have been 1,813 probable cases spanning from April 2020 through March 4, 2021.

Sixteen county residents are currently hospitalized by COVID-19 and there have been 754 total hospitalizations following the fluctuation between hospitalizations and hospital discharges reported on Thursday. Some patients hospitalized by COVID-19 are in hospitals outside of Hays County but are included in the county’s numbers if they reside within Hays County, the local health department said.

There have been 15,619 county residents who have recovered from the coronavirus with zero recoveries recorded Thursday.

The local health department has received 126,940 negative tests and there have been 143,398 tests administered in Hays County.

San Marcos currently has 168 active cases — an eight-case increase since Wednesday — and there have been 5,848 total cases.

Kyle has recorded 5,328 total cases, including 182 active cases. Buda has tallied 2,913 total cases and currently has 133 active cases. Dripping Springs has amassed 755 total cases and has 37 active cases. Wimberley has counted 660 total cases, including 38 active cases. Austin, within Hays County, currently has 34 active cases and has had 493 total cases. Driftwood has recorded 205 total cases and has six active cases. Niederwald has had 89 total cases and has one active case. Maxwell has had 56 total cases and has 11 active cases. Mountain City has amassed 40 cases and one active case. Uhland has had 29 total cases and one active case. Manchaca has recorded 25 total cases and has two active cases.

Woodcreek has tallied seven total. Bear Creek has amassed four total cases. Creedmoor has had three total cases.

The 20-29-age-range has recorded the most COVID-19 cases with 4,672 total cases tallied Thursday.

According to the local health department, 2,522 county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 30-39 years old; 2,429 are 10-19 years old; 2,229 people fall in the 40-49-year-old age range; 1,656 are between 50-59 years old; 1,070 county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are 60-69 years old; and 1,054 are 9 years old or younger

Five-hundred-twenty-three residents who've contracted COVID-19 are 70-79 years old, and 303 are 80 and older.

The local health department reported that 8,584 females and 7,874 males in Hays County have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The county’s ethnic breakdown stated 49.14% of county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are Hispanic, while 33.95% of county residents diagnosed with the disease are non-Hispanic and 16.92% don’t have a specified ethnicity.

By race, 69.6% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 25.6% are unknown or not specified, 2.7% are Black, 1% are listed as other, 1% are Asian and 0.1% are American Indian.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported there have now been 2,309,124 Texans diagnosed with COVID-19 and 43,878 fatalities as of Thursday. There are currently 5,263 Texans hospitalized by the coronavirus, according to the DSHS.

At Texas State University there have been 2,213 total coronavirus cases since March 1, 2020 — 1,989 among students and 224 among faculty and staff — as of press time on Thursday. There are currently 76 active cases, according to the university’s dashboard.

San Marcos Consolidated ISD reported 2 COVID-19 cases for the week of Feb. 15-21. Both cases exist among staff members.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people. The disease, however, can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death, especially for older adults and people with existing health problems.

COVID-19 VACCINE SIGNUP

To pre-register for Hays County’s COVID-19 vaccine waitlist visit haysinformed.com/covid-19. The pre-registration list does not guarantee an appointment. The state is only allowing individuals in groups 1A — front-line healthcare workers and residents at long-term care facilities — and 1B, individuals 65 or older, or 16 or older with a health condition that increases risk of severe COVID‑19 illness to register to be vaccinated. According to the DSHS, 27,927 county residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Thursday, while 14,307 have been fully vaccinated. The DSHS estimates that Hays County has a population of 183,380 who are 16 years or older.