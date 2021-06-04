Buda man dies of COVID-19; County records 20 new cases Friday

A Buda man in his 30s died of COVID-19, the Hays County Local Health Department reported Friday.

The county has now seen 253 coronavirus-related fatalities since the first diagnosis of the virus within its boundaries on March 14, 2020.

The local health department also recorded 40 additional recoveries from COVID-19, 20 new lab-confirmed cases, four hospital discharges and one hospitalization on Friday, which included information from June 3-4.

The county considers 166 cases active — 21 fewer than Wednesday — and there have been 18,898 total cases since the onset of the pandemic. Hays County has tallied 299 COVID-19 cases over the past 21 days. There have been 2,059 probable cases spanning from April 2020 through June 4, 2021.

Eight county residents are currently hospitalized by COVID-19 and there have been 892 total hospitalizations with the fluctuation in hospitalizations and hospital discharges reported Friday. Some patients hospitalized by COVID-19 are in hospitals outside of Hays County but are included in the county’s numbers if they reside within Hays County, the local health department said.

There have been 18,479 county residents who have recovered from the coronavirus following the 40 recoveries recorded Friday.

The local health department has received 172,418 negative tests and there have been 191,316 tests administered in Hays County. The county removed 26 cases from its total case count following its weekly audit. The local health department removes cases when they are determined to be either out of county or a duplicate.

San Marcos currently has 41 active cases — a three-case decrease since Wednesday — and there have been 6,722 total cases.

Kyle has recorded 6,006 total cases, including 26 active cases. Buda has tallied 3,349 total cases and currently has 28 active cases. Dripping Springs has amassed 977 total cases and has 47 active cases. Wimberley has counted 754 total cases, including 13 active cases. Austin, within Hays County, has had 554 total cases. Driftwood has recorded 250 total cases and has seven active cases. Niederwald has had 98 total cases. Maxwell has had 56 total cases. Mountain City has amassed 48 total cases, including one active case. Uhland has had 37 total cases with three cases considered active. Manchaca has recorded 26 total cases.

Woodcreek has tallied nine total cases. Bear Creek has amassed five total cases. Creedmoor has recorded four total cases. Hays has reported three total cases.

The 20-29-age-range has recorded the most COVID-19 cases with 5,346 total cases tallied Friday.

According to the local health department, 2,933 county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 10-19 years old; 2,848 are 30-39 years old; 2,545 people fall in the 40-49-year-old age range; 1,877 are between 50-59 years old; 1,245 are 9 years old or younger; and 1,184 county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are 60-69 years old.

Five-hundred-eighty-one residents who've contracted COVID-19 are 70-79 years old, and 339 are 80 and older.

The local health department reported that 9,902 females and 8,996 males in Hays County have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The county’s ethnic breakdown stated 48.9% of county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are Hispanic, while 35.3% of county residents diagnosed with the disease are non-Hispanic and 15.8% don’t have a specified ethnicity.

By race, 69.3% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 25.3% are unknown or not specified, 3.2% are Black, 1.1% are listed as other, 1% are Asian and 0.1% are American Indian.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported there have been 2,522,016 Texans diagnosed with COVID-19 and 50,590 fatalities as of Friday. There are currently 1,562 Texans hospitalized by the coronavirus, according to the DSHS.

At Texas State University there have been 2,870 total coronavirus cases since March 1, 2020 — 2,608 among students and 262 among faculty and staff — at the time of publication. There are currently six active cases, according to the university’s dashboard.

San Marcos Consolidated ISD reported three active COVID-19 cases for the week of May 24 — two among students and one among staff.

COVID-19 Vaccine Signup

To make an appointment for a vaccine shot, visit https://www.haysinformed.com. From there you can use the new online scheduler to find a time and location that works best for you. According to the DSHS, 89,897 Hays County residents have been fully vaccinated, approximately 45.91% of 195,999 eligible residents who are 12 years or older. Additionally, 112,231 county residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose — 57.26%.