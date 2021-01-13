Buda man dies of COVID-19; County records 406 recoveries Wednesday

A Buda man in his 70s has died from COVID-19, marking the 147th coronavirus-related fatality in Hays County.

The Hays County Local Health Department also recorded 406 recoveries, 177 new lab-confirmed cases, six hospitalizations and three hospital discharges on Wednesday.

There are currently 2,189 active COVID-19 cases — a 230-case increase since Tuesday — and there have been 12,623 total cases since the first diagnosis of the virus. There have been 3,033 active cases over the last 21 days as of Wednesday. The county stated that there have been 1,477 probable cases spanning from April 2020 through Jan. 13, 2021.

There are currently 44 county residents hospitalized by COVID-19 and there have been 620 total hospitalizations as of Wednesday. Some patients hospitalized by COVID-19 are in hospitals outside of Hays County but are included in the county’s numbers if they reside within the county, the local health department said.

As of Wednesday, 10,287 county residents have recovered from the disease.

The local health department has received 87,128 negative tests and there have been 99,751 tests administered in Hays County.

San Marcos recorded 50 new cases Wednesday. There are currently 739 active cases — 87 fewer than Tuesday — and there have been 4,915 total cases.

Kyle has tallied 3,861 total cases, including 632 active cases. Buda has recorded 2,193 total cases and currently has 458 active cases. Dripping Springs has amassed 555 total cases and has 128 active cases. Austin, within Hays County, currently has 62 active cases and has had 330 total cases. Wimberley has tallied 423 total cases, including 101 active cases. Driftwood has recorded 155 total cases and has 28 active cases. Niederwald has had 75 total cases and has 24 active cases. Mountain City has amassed 33 cases and three currently active cases. Uhland has had 28 total cases and currently has three active cases. Manchaca has recorded 18 total cases and has one active case. Maxwell has had 24 total cases and has nine active cases.

Bear Creek has tallied four total cases. Creedmoor has had four total cases, including one active case. Woodcreek has had two total cases.

The 20-29-age-range has recorded the most COVID-19 cases with 3,839 total cases tallied as of Wednesday.

According to the local health department, 1,984 county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 30-39 years old, 1,686 people are 40-49 years old and 1,723 residents fall in the 10-19-year-old age range and 1,254 are between 50-59 years old.

Seven-hundred-eighty-three county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are 60-69 years old, 716 are 9 years old or younger, 407 are 70-79 years old and 231 are 80 and older.

According to the local health department, 6,814 females and 6,009 males in Hays County have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The county’s ethnic breakdown states 47.9% of county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are Hispanic, while 31.9% of county residents diagnosed with the disease are non-Hispanic and 20.1% don’t have a specified ethnicity.

By race, 69.5% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 26.9% are unknown or not specified, 2.6% are Black, 0.9% are Asian and 0.1% are American Indian.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported there have now been 1,775,619 Texans diagnosed with COVID-19 and 30,624 fatalities as of Wednesday. There are currently 14,106 Texans hospitalized by the coronavirus, according to the DSHS.

At Texas State University there have been 1,454 total coronavirus cases since March 1, 2020 — 1,303 among students and 151 among faculty and staff — as of press time on Wednesday. There are currently 126 active cases, according to the university’s dashboard.

San Marcos Consolidated ISD is reporting 16 active COVID-19 cases — 16 among staff and three among students. Three cases are considered onsite cases.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people. The disease, however, can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death, especially for older adults and people with existing health problems.

COVID-19 VACCINE AVAILABILITY

According to a map provided by the DSHS, there are four providers in San Marcos who currently have received vaccine doses: HEB Pharmacy 455 (200 W. Hopkins St.); HEB Pharmacy 243 (641 E. Hopkins St.); Premier ER San Marcos (1509 N. Interstate 35); and San Marcos Family Medicine (2406 Hunter Road). According to the state, only groups 1A — frontline health care workers and residents of a long-term care facility — and 1B, which consists of those who are 65 years and older and people 16 years and older who have a chronic medical condition such as cancer, chronic kidney disease, sickle cell disease and Type 2 diabetes mellitus, are currently eligible to receive the vaccine. Before visiting a hospital or clinic for a vaccine call ahead or visit their website.