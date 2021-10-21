Buda man dies of COVID-19; County reports 36 new cases Thursday

A Buda man in his 30s recently died of COVID-19, marking Hays County’s 388th coronavirus-related fatality.

The Hays County Local Health Department also reported 71 additional recoveries from COVID-19, 36 new lab-confirmed cases, two hospitalizations and one hospital discharge on Thursday.

The county considers 521 cases active — 36 fewer than Wednesday — and there have been 29,392 total cases since the first diagnosis of the virus within its boundaries on March 14, 2020. The county has tallied 899 COVID-19 cases over the past 21 days. There have been 3,285 probable cases spanning from April 2020 through Oct. 21, 2021.

Eighteen county residents are currently hospitalized by COVID-19 — 13 who are unvaccinated and five who are vaccinated, according to the local health department. The county stated that of the 13 residents hospitalized who are unvaccinated, eight are in the ICU and on a ventilator, three are non-ICU patients, two are in the ICU and not on a ventilator. Additionally, two residents who are hospitalized and vaccinated are currently non-ICU patients, two are in the ICU and not on a ventilator and one is in the ICU and on a ventilator. There have been 1,333 total hospitalizations as of Thursday.

The county has tallied 28,483 county residents who’ve recovered from the coronavirus with the 71 recoveries reported Thursday.

The local health department has received 269,040 negative tests and there have been 28,432 tests administered in the county. The positivity rate for Thursday’s report was 4.62%

San Marcos recorded nine new cases Thursday. The city currently has 108 active cases — one fewer than Wednesday — and there have been 9,795 total cases.

Kyle has recorded 9,552 total cases, including 192 active cases. Buda has tallied 5,334 total cases and currently has 127 active cases. Dripping Springs has amassed 1,397 total cases and has 18 active cases. Wimberley has counted 1,585 total cases, including 49 active cases. Austin, within Hays County, has had 835 total cases and has 12 active cases. Driftwood has recorded 463 total cases with seven cases considered active. Niederwald has had 141 total cases, including four active cases. Mountain City has amassed 76 total cases. Maxwell has had 71 total cases. Manchaca has recorded 58 total cases with three active cases. Uhland has had 56 total cases with one considered active. Woodcreek has recorded 12 total.

Bear Creek has amassed eight total cases. Creedmoor has recorded six total cases. Hays has reported three total cases.

The 20-29-age-range has recorded the most COVID-19 cases with 7,419 total cases tallied as of Thursday. There are currently 76 active cases among 20-29 year olds in Hays County.

According to the local health department, 5,014 county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 10-19 years old, including 106 cases considered active; 4,586 county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 30-39 years old with 77 with active cases; 3,978 people fall in the 40-49-year-old age range with 71 cases considered active; 2,761 are between 50-59 years old, including 45 active cases; 2,545 are 9 years old or younger with 90 cases considered active; and 1,776 county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are 60-69 years old and 38 are considered active cases.

Eight-hundred-fifty-seven Hays County residents who've contracted COVID-19 are 70-79 years old, including 15 active cases; and 456 are 80 and older with three cases currently active.

There have been 15,291 total coronavirus cases among females and 14,101 among males in Hays County. There are currently 270 active cases among females in the county and 251 active cases among males.

The county’s ethnic breakdown stated 48.9% of county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are Hispanic, while 37.6% of county residents diagnosed with the disease are non-Hispanic and 13.6% don’t have a specified ethnicity.

By race, 70.2% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 24.3% are unknown or not specified, 3.3% are Black, 1.1% are listed as other, 1% are Asian and 0.1% are American Indian.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported an additional 3,216 lab-confirmed cases Thursday. There have now been 3,481,769 Texans diagnosed with COVID-19 and 68,573 fatalities as of Thursday. There are currently 4,643 Texans hospitalized by the coronavirus, according to the DSHS. The statewide positivity rate as of Thursday is 8.88%.

At Texas State University there have been 1,752 coronavirus cases recorded since Aug. 1 — 1,621 among students and 131 among faculty and staff — at the time of publication. There are currently 61 active cases, according to the university’s dashboard.

San Marcos Consolidated ISD reported 15 active COVID-19 cases as of Thursday — 13 among 8,000 SMCISD students and two among 1,230 faculty and staff members.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people. The disease, however, can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death, especially for older adults and people with existing health problems.

VACCINE SIGNUP

To make an appointment for a vaccine shot, visit https://www.haysinformed.com. From there you can use the new online scheduler to find a time and location that works best for you. According to the DSHS, 126,125 Hays County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Friday, approximately 64.35% of 195,999 eligible residents who are 12 years or older.

Additionally, 145,704 county residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose — 74.34% of the eligible population. DSHS data states that 9,995 county residents have received a COVID-19 booster shot.

“No appointment needed” vaccine clinics are available Monday-Friday at Live Oak Community Clinic, 401 Broadway, in San Marcos between 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1:30-4:30 p.m. Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available at this clinic.

A walk-in Pfizer vaccine clinic takes place at Communicare in Kyle at 2810 Dacy Lane every Monday-Friday between 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1-3 p.m.

A drive-thru vaccine clinic will soon be offered Monday-Friday by MD Diagnostics at Old Walnut Springs School, 300 Sportsplex, in Dripping Springs from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

COVID-19 vaccines are widely available in San Marcos at multiple CVS pharmacies, multiple

Walgreens pharmacies, both H-E-B pharmacies, MedPark Pharmacy, B&J Pharmacy, San Marcos Family Medicine and Sam’s Club Pharmacy. Visit https://hayscountytx.com/covid-19-information-for-hays-county-residents/ to see other locations across the county. Check with each location to see if an appointment is required or if walk-in is accepted.