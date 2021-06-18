Buda woman dies of COVID-19; County records 17 new cases Friday

A Buda woman in her 40s recently died of COVID-19, the Hays County Local Health Department reported Friday.

Hays County has now seen 258 coronavirus-related fatalities since the pandemic’s onset.

The local health department also recorded 19 additional recoveries from COVID-19, 17 new lab-confirmed cases, three hospital discharges and one hospitalization on Friday, which included information from June 17-18.

The county considers 124 cases active — three fewer than Wednesday — and there have been 18,991 total cases since the first diagnosis of the virus within its boundaries on March 14, 2020. Hays County has tallied 184 COVID-19 cases over the past 21 days. There have been 2,082 probable cases spanning from April 2020 through June 18, 2021.

Five county residents are currently hospitalized by COVID-19 and there have been 907 total hospitalizations with the fluctuation in hospitalizations and hospital discharges reported Friday. Some patients hospitalized by COVID-19 are in hospitals outside of Hays County but are included in the county’s numbers if they reside within Hays County, the local health department said.

There have been 18,609 county residents who have recovered from the coronavirus following the 19 recoveries recorded Friday.

The local health department has received 176,265 negative tests and there have been 195,265 tests administered in Hays County. Following its weekly audit, the county removed 14 cases for out of county or duplicate record.

San Marcos currently has 35 active cases — two fewer than Wednesday — and there have been 6,750 total cases.

Kyle has recorded 6,031 total cases, including 41 active cases. Buda has tallied 3,361 total cases and currently has 18 active cases. Dripping Springs has amassed 998 total cases and has 20 active cases. Wimberley has counted 758 total cases, including seven active cases. Austin, within Hays County, has had 557 total cases and has three active cases. Driftwood has recorded 250 total cases. Niederwald has had 98 total cases. Maxwell has had 56 total cases. Mountain City has amassed 48 total cases. Uhland has had 37 total cases. Manchaca has recorded 26 total cases.

Woodcreek has tallied nine total cases. Bear Creek has amassed five total cases. Creedmoor has recorded four total cases. Hays has reported three total cases.

The 20-29-age-range has recorded the most COVID-19 cases with 5,365 total cases tallied Friday.

According to the local health department, 2,942 county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 10-19 years old; 2,871 are 30-39 years old; 2,567 people fall in the 40-49-year-old age range; 1,885 are between 50-59 years old; 1,252 are 9 years old or younger; and 1,188 county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are 60-69 years old.

Five-hundred-eighty-three residents who've contracted COVID-19 are 70-79 years old, and 338 are 80 and older.

The local health department reported that 9,939 females and 9,052 males in Hays County have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The county’s ethnic breakdown stated 49% of county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are Hispanic, while 35.2% of county residents diagnosed with the disease are non-Hispanic and 15.8% don’t have a specified ethnicity.

By race, 69.3% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 25.3% are unknown or not specified, 3.2% are Black, 1.1% are listed as other, 1% are Asian and 0.1% are American Indian.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported there have been 2,534,730 Texans diagnosed with COVID-19 and 51,000 fatalities as of Friday. There are currently 1,561 Texans hospitalized by the coronavirus, according to the DSHS.

At Texas State University there have been 2,877 total coronavirus cases since March 1, 2020 — 2,610 among students and 266 among faculty and staff — at the time of publication. There are currently four active cases, according to the university’s dashboard.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people. The disease, however, can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death, especially for older adults and people with existing health problems.

COVID-19 VACCINE SIGN-UP

To make an appointment for a vaccine shot, visit https://www.haysinformed.com. From there you can use the new online scheduler to find a time and location that works best for you. According to the DSHS, 97,175 Hays County residents have been fully vaccinated, approximately 49.58% of 195,999 eligible residents who are 12 years or older. Additionally, 116,696 county residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose — 59.54%.