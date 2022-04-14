City to Enter Stage 2 Drought Restrictions

The City of San Marcos announced it will enter stage 2 drought restrictions due to dropping aquifer levels, effective Sunday at noon.

Stage 2 is implemented when the 10-day average Edwards Aquifer index well level falls below 650 feet above mean sea level (msl). On Wednesday, April 13 the 10-day average aquifer level was at 649.3 feet and the daily reading was 648.3 feet.

“Aquifer levels are dropping very rapidly,” Director of Utilities Tyler Hjorth said. “We just entered Stage 1 a few weeks ago, and at this rate we could easily reach Stage 3 restrictions before the end of the month, so we must do all we can to conserve our precious water resources.”

Stage 2 drought rules place limits on the use of soaker hoses, drip irrigation, and using decorative water features.



The use of sprinklers is limited to one day per week on a designated weekday determined by address. Irrigation using hose-end sprinklers is allowed on the designated weekday before 10 a.m. or after 8 p.m. Irrigation with automatic irrigation systems is allowed on the designated weekday beginning at 8 p.m. and ending the following morning at 8 a.m.



Using soaker hoses or drip irrigation is allowed any day but must be done before 10 a.m. or after 8 p.m. Hand watering is still allowed on any day and at any time.



Filling decorative water features such as fountains is prohibited in Stage 2. At-home car washing, washing of impervious surfaces, and foundation watering is limited to one day per week.



Before San Marcos declared entering Stage 2, the Edwards Aquifer Authority declared Stage 2 Critical Period Management permit reductions earlier this week following confirmation that the 10-day average at the J-17 index well fell below 650 to 649.9 feet above mean sea level.



Under Stage 2 reductions, the EAA Critical Period Management Plan for the San Antonio Pool requires Edwards groundwater permit holders in Atascosa, Bexar, Caldwell, Comal, Guadalupe, Hays, and Medina counties to reduce their annual authorized pumping by 30%. EAA said the Stage 2 reductions apply to all Edwards Aquifer groundwater permit holders authorized to pump more than three acre-feet annually, including industrial and agricultural uses, and water utilities authorized to pump from the Edwards Aquifer for delivery to its customers. Additionally, permit holders affected by Stage 2 reductions must report their pumping totals to EAA on a monthly basis, EAA said.



The full text of Stage 2 rules can be found on the City of San Marcos website at www.sanmarcostx.gov/drought. For additional information, contact Jan De La Cruz, Conservation Coordinator at 512-393-8310.