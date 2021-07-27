City of Kyle, Kyle Economic Development announce Costco to come to Kyle

Kyle will soon have a Costco location, the City of Kyle and Kyle Economic Development — in partnership with Hays County — announced Tuesday.

The new Costco location will be located along Interstate 35 near Kohlers Crossing and Kyle Crossing in the Dry River District Development — a 65-acre mixed use commercial development by Endeavor Real Estate Group. The new membership-based retailer’s Kyle location will be approximately 150,000 square feet, according to a news release.

“We have been working to make Kyle a hub for high-paying and high-quality jobs along the I-35 corridor and having a company like Costco invest in our city is a valuable opportunity for our strong and always growing workforce,” Kyle City Manager Scott Sellers said. “Costco is not only one of the top retailers in the world, but they also have a proven track record of taking care of their employees with very competitive wages and benefits.”

Costco has 813 locations worldwide and 562 in the U.S., including Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico. The City of Kyle said Costco has been a top retail option requested by residents in the annual Kyle Community Survey and has been a top priority for Kyle Economic Development for several years.

“I am excited for what this means for the City of Kyle,” Mayor Travis Mitchell said, “Our goal for Kyle is for it to be a place that’s more than home, which involves creating a thriving economy that attracts quality employers so that residents can live and work in their community. And Costco investing in our city shows that we are primed for just that.”

Costco raised its minimum hourly pay to $16 in early 2021. The average wage for hourly Costco employees in the U.S. — excluding any overtime premium but including an extra check component — is approximately $24. Kyle’s Costco location will create approximately 225 jobs.

“The new Costco location within Kyle is another example of the momentum we’ve been experiencing in Hays County,” Hays County Commissioner Mark Jones said. “Quality employers have confidence in the strength of our workforce and the growth taking place in the Texas Innovation Corridor."

Kyle City Council and Hays County Commissioners Court officially signed Chapter 380 and 381 Economic Development agreements with Costco on Tuesday.