City of San Marcos, Hays County offices closed Thursday

City of San Marcos and Hays County offices will be closed Thursday as winter weather arrives in the area.

The city said all non-essential facilities and all non-essential city functions will be suspended Thursday and Friday. City offices will return to regular operating hours on Monday.

The county said all non-essential offices will be closed on Thursday. Department heads and elected officials will determine which essential services must continue operating during the closure, the county said in a statement.

Hays County stated that it would reevaluate conditions and make a decision about Friday operations by 3 p.m. on Thursday.

“We urgent residents to take steps to be prepared for multiple days of extremely cold temperatures mixed with rain,” the county said. “You can find winter weather preparedness tips on our emergency website, haysinformed.com.”

