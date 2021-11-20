DEVELOPING: Hays County Sheriff’s Office responds to aggravated assault in Buda, man found dead

A man was found dead in Buda after Hays County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an aggravated assault Saturday evening.

The Hays County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to Quarter Avenue in Buda at approximately 6:10 p.m. on Saturday for a report of a person injured. Deputies found a female bleeding from an abdomen wound, HCSO said. A man was later discovered dead at the scene from unidentified wounds, officials said.

The female is in surgery at a local hospital, the sheriff’s office stated. The female and male involved in the incident were not identified. Additional information was not made available at the time of publication.

HCSO said the investigation into Saturday’s incident in Buda is ongoing.