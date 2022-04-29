Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Article Image Alt Text

Above and below, members of the San Marcos Police Department investigate a major collsion near the intersection of Aquarena Springs Drive and Charles Austin Drive on Friday. Daily Record photo by Nick Castillo

DEVELOPING: Major collision shuts down Aquarena Springs Drive, 2 transported to Seton Hays

Fri, 04/29/2022 - 7:31pm
Nick Castillo
Managing Editor
@Nick_Castillo74
ncastillo@sanmarcosrecord.com
Friday, April 29, 2022

A major collision shutdown Aquarena Springs Drive near Texas State’s University Events Center. 

The San Marcos Police Department alongside San Marcos Fire and Hays County EMS responded to the collision involving multiple vehicles at the intersection of Aquarena Springs Drive and Charles Austin Drive. 

A witness on scene said the vehicle passed him at a high-rate of speed and then collided with a Texas State University bus. The car then caromed off the bus and struck another vehicle, the witness said. 

A City of San Marcos spokesperson said two occupants from one of the vehicles were severely injured and transported to Asension Seton Hays hospital in Kyle. No injuries were reported on the bus, while occupants from two other vehicles sustained minor injuries. 

This is a developing story and will be updated as additional information becomes available.
 

San Marcos Record

(512) 392-2458
P.O. Box 1109, San Marcos, TX 78666

San Marcos Daily Record Copyright © 2022