DEVELOPING: Major collision shuts down Aquarena Springs Drive, 2 transported to Seton Hays

A major collision shutdown Aquarena Springs Drive near Texas State’s University Events Center.

TRAFFIC ALERT: The San Marcos Police Department is advising drivers to avoid Aquarena Springs Drive near the University Events Center. The bridge on Aquarena has been shutdown going toward campus as first responders work the scene. #smtx pic.twitter.com/zbuaba5hcy — Nick Castillo (@Nick_Castillo74) April 29, 2022

The San Marcos Police Department alongside San Marcos Fire and Hays County EMS responded to the collision involving multiple vehicles at the intersection of Aquarena Springs Drive and Charles Austin Drive.

A witness on scene said the vehicle passed him at a high-rate of speed and then collided with a Texas State University bus. The car then caromed off the bus and struck another vehicle, the witness said.

A City of San Marcos spokesperson said two occupants from one of the vehicles were severely injured and transported to Asension Seton Hays hospital in Kyle. No injuries were reported on the bus, while occupants from two other vehicles sustained minor injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated as additional information becomes available.

