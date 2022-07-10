DEVELOPING: SMPD arrests man after witnesses see him attempt to load gun in store parking lot

A man has been arrested after witnesses saw him loading a gun at a San Marcos store parking lot.

San Marcos police responded to Academy Sports + Outdoors — 550 Barnes Dr. — Sunday evening after a man entered the store and allegedly stole three CO2 pistols.

The man exited the store with the CO2 pistols, air guns that shoot pellets, and stopped near the front door where he attempted to load the weapons, police said.

The San Marcos Police Department added that witnesses called police and reported that the man was in the parking lot and attempting to load a gun. Store employees began evacuating customers through a rear exit, officials said. The man re-entered Academy where he was stopped by an off-duty law enforcement officer not far from the entrance, SMPD said.

No injuries were reported. The man was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery.

SMPD did not immediately identify the man who was arrested. Police said an active investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated as additional information becomes available.

