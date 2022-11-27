DEVELOPING: Texas State parts ways with head coach Jake Spavital

Texas State has parted ways with head coach Jake Spavital after four years with the Bobcats.

The news was first reported by Zach Barnett at footballscoop.com.

In a statement, Texas State Athletic Director Don Coryell confirmed the decision to move on from Spavital.

“This afternoon, I met with head football coach Jake Spavital to inform him that we are making a change in the leadership of our football program,” Coryell said.

“Jake has been a tremendous member of our Bobcat community for four years, engaging our fans and donors, recruiting tremendous young men to wear our uniform, and acting as a man of integrity and character. Ultimately, we simply did not win enough games and make the desired progress for us to believe that the immediate future would be different. On behalf of Texas State Athletics, I want to thank Jake for his service, and we wish him, Mehgan, and their family all the best moving forward.”

Spavital’s overall record at Texas State was 13-35 including going 4-8 in his final season with the team.

“I strongly believe that Texas State Football can consistently win at a high level,” Coryell said. “We have some of college football’s most passionate and generous fans and supporters; we have tremendous facilities; we are located in a hotbed of football-driven communities and recruits; we are aligned in our collective vision for Texas State Football; and we are working on providing the necessary resources to enable our student-athletes and coaches to be successful.”

The Bobcats will be on the search for their fourth head coach in the FBS as Texas State will look to qualify for their first bowl game in program history in an ever competitive Sun Belt Conference.

“Our search for a new head football coach is underway, and we will move with the utmost speed and diligence,” Coryell said. “We are confident that we will find an excellent leader of men, a man of character, and a tremendous football coach to take us to unprecedented heights. I will refrain from commenting on the search until we are ready to introduce our new coach.”

This is a developing story and will be updated as additional information becomes available.

