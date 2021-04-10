Early Saturday morning incident results in officer-involved shooting

An incident near southbound Interstate 35 resulted in an officer-involved shooting where a man was killed early Saturday morning, according to the City of San Marcos.

San Marcos Police Department officers responded to southbound I-35 near mile marker 204 for Seguin (TX-82, TX-123) after they were alerted to a man walking in traffic at approximately 12:19 a.m. on Saturday.

Officials said SMPD witnessed the man walking along the retaining wall then cross traffic. Officers attempted to detain the man for his safety and for the safety or passing motorists, SMPD said.

Police added that officers saw the man holding a knife, or similar object, in his hand. Officials said the man later threatened officers by “moving aggressively toward them.”

SMPD said it attempted to de-escalate the situation but the man turned and ran in front of traffic, which nearly resulted in a collision with an 18-wheeler semi-trailer truck.

Officials said officers again attempted to detain the man but he turned and fully charged toward the officers with a weapon held above his head in “a manner similar to a striking or slashing motion.”

SMPD said the man was shot and officers administered live-saving efforts, including CPR.

Hays County EMS personnel were present at the scene and the man was later pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Maggie H. Moreno, officials said.

The man was transported to a nearby medical examiner's office, city officials said, adding that he had no identification on his person. Next of kin will be notified upon identification by the medical examiner and the media and public will later be informed of his name.

An independent investigation by the Texas Rangers Division of the Texas Department of Public Safety and an investigation by SMPD’s Criminal Investigation Division are underway, officials said.

The city said two officers have been placed on administrative leave per SMPD policy.