ERCOT issues conservation appeal for Monday, warns of projected capacity shortage

The Energy Reliability Council of Texas is asking Texans to conserve energy on Monday amid record heat and high power demand.

ERCOT issued a conservation appeal, asking for Texas residents and businesses to conserve electricity between 2-8 p.m. on Monday. ERCOT has also issued a watch for a projected reserve capacity shortage between 2-8 p.m.

“Conservation is a reliability tool ERCOT has deployed more than four dozen times since 2008 to successfully manage grid operations,” ERCOT said in a news release issued Sunday night. “This notification is issued when projected reserves may fall below 2300 MW for 30 minutes or more.”

ERCOT stated that record high electric demand and low wind are among factors driving its call to conserve energy on Monday.

High power demand comes amid excessive heat. The National Weather Service forecasts high temperatures in San Marcos around 107 degrees on Monday and has issued an excessive heat warning.

The Public Utility Commission recommends turning up thermostats a degree or two during peak times to reduce electricity use as well as postponing running major appliances or pool pumps in the afternoon.

ERCOT said no system-wide power outages are expected.