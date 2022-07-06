Firefighters battling wildfire in Dripping Springs

Firefighters are battling a wildfire in Dripping Springs that has burned approximately 75 acres, according to Hays County.

North Hays Fire Department, Wimberley Fire Department and the Texas A&M Forest Service have responded to a wildfire on the Storm Ranch property near Gatlin Creek Road in Dripping Springs. STAR Flight is also providing areial support.

A temporary evacuation shelter has been established at Dripping Springs Ranch Part, 1042 Event Center Drive in Dripping Springs.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information become available.