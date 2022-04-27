Giddings man sentenced to life in prison for murdering San Marcos man

Jon Jervis, of Giddings, was sentenced to life in prison in a Hays County District Court on Tuesday for killing a San Marcos man.

According to evidence presented at trial, during the early morning hours of June 5, 2019, Jon Jervis, 26, armed with a shotgun, and Lapear Willrich, carrying a handgun, broke into an apartment at the Village of Telluride in San Marcos.

One of the residents in the apartment, 23-year-old Trey Allen, who was sleeping in the living room at the time, attempted to defend himself with a handgun and was killed by a blast from Jervis’s shotgun. Jervis and Willrich fled the scene in a white Cadillac.

Officers recovered video of the murder captured on a home surveillance system, but the suspects’ identities were unknown to the apartment residents. The getaway vehicle was photographed in apartment surveillance video and neighboring business security camera footage.

Despite being unable to distinguish a license plate, San Marcos Police Detective Kassondra Raven was able to locate the Cadillac through distinctive features of the car that could be observed on the recordings. The car ultimately led police to Jervis and Willrich, who were visible on the apartment video.

After the jury found Jervis guilty of killing Allen, 453rd District Judge Sheri Tibbe, who presided over the case, sentenced Jervis to life without the possibility of parole. Willrich’s indictment remains pending.

“This was a challenging case for law enforcement," Hays County Criminal District Attorney Wes Mau said. "I am grateful to the hard work and diligence of the detectives involved for following every lead and finding justice for Trey Allen.”

Mau also recognized several individuals who were instrumental in bringing Jervis to justice, including lead prosecutor Assistant Criminal District Attorney Katie Arnold, assisted at trial by ACDA Ben Gillis, and San Marcos Police Det. Patrick Aubry, Det. Sandra Spriegel, and Crime Analyst Patricia Hom, who also worked on the case with Det. Raven.

