Hays County brings back Monday-Friday COVID-19 reports amid surge, 4 fatalities reported Tuesday

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Hays County Local Health Department has reinstated Monday-Friday coronavirus reports.

Hays County previously scaled back COVID-19 reports to Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays as cases declined during the early summer months. But active coronavirus cases have nearly octupled since the beginning of July, rising from 177 on July 2 to 1,592 on August 3.

In its Tuesday report, Hays County reported four COVID-19-related fatalities. The local health department stated that the four Hays County residents who died were a Dripping Springs man in his 90s; a Wimberley man in his 70s; a Buda man in his 60s; and a Kyle man in his 30s. Hays County’s coronavirus death toll has risen to 275.

The local health department also reported 209 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases, 38 recoveries, seven hospitalizations and five hospital discharges on Tuesday.

The county considers 1,592 cases active — 167 more than Monday — and there have been 21,175 total cases since the first diagnosis of the virus within its boundaries on March 14, 2020. Hays County has tallied 1,832 COVID-19 cases over the past 21 days. There have been 2,360 probable cases spanning from April 2020 through Aug. 3, 2021.

Forty-six county residents are currently hospitalized by COVID-19 and there have been 1,012 total hospitalizations.

There have been 19,308 county residents who have recovered from the coronavirus following the 38 recoveries recorded Tuesday.

The local health department has received 195,490 negative tests and there have been 216,665 tests administered in Hays County. The positivity rate for Tuesday's report was 14.93%.

Texas Department of State Health Services has conducted random testing for positive cases of the Delta variant and there has been one confirmed positive Delta case detected in Hays County. The county, however, stated that the case is no longer considered active.

San Marcos recorded 55 new cases between Monday and Tuesday. The city currently has 412 active cases — 40 more than Monday — and there have been 7,316 total cases.

Kyle has recorded 6,779 total cases, including 525 active cases. Buda has tallied 3,867 total cases and currently has 393 active cases. Dripping Springs has amassed 1,093 total cases and has 67 active cases. Wimberley has counted 910 total cases, including 106 active cases. Austin, within Hays County, has had 616 total cases and has 42 active cases. Driftwood has recorded 281 total cases with 23 cases considered active. Niederwald has had 105 total cases, including four active cases. Maxwell has had 60 total cases with seven active cases. Mountain City has amassed 53 total cases with three currently considered active. Uhland has had 41 total cases and has two active cases. Manchaca has recorded 29 total cases and five active cases

Woodcreek has one active case and has recorded 11 total. Creedmoor has recorded six total cases, including two active cases. Bear Creek has amassed five total cases. Hays has reported three total cases.

The 20-29-age-range has recorded the most COVID-19 cases with 5,863 total cases tallied as of Tuesday. There are currently 371 active cases among 20-29 year olds in Hays County.

According to the local health department, 3,273 county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 10-19 years old, including 241 cases considered active; 3,282 are 30-39 years old with 307 with active cases; 2,878 people fall in the 40-49-year-old age range with 214 cases considered active; 2,074 are between 50-59 years old, including 136 active cases; 1,459 are 9 years old or younger with 152 cases considered active; and 1,325 county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are 60-69 years old and 102 are considered active cases.

Six-hundred-fifty-seven Hays County residents who've contracted COVID-19 are 70-79 years old, including 49 active cases; and 364 are 80 and older with 20 cases currently active.

The local health department reported that 11,082 females and 10,093 males in Hays County have been diagnosed with COVID-19. There are currently 843 active cases among females in the county and there are 749 active cases among males.

The county’s ethnic breakdown stated 49.3% of county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are Hispanic, while 35.5% of county residents diagnosed with the disease are non-Hispanic and 15.2% don’t have a specified ethnicity.

By race, 69.3% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 25.5% are unknown or not specified, 3.1% are Black, 1% are listed as other, 1% are Asian and 0.1% are American Indian.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported an additional 11,774 lab-confirmed cases Tuesday. There have now been 2,670,535 Texans diagnosed with COVID-19 and 52,161 fatalities as of Tuesday. There are currently 7,305 Texans hospitalized by the coronavirus, according to the DSHS. The statewide positivity rate as of Tuesday is 17.07%.

At Texas State University there have been 2,979 total coronavirus cases since March 1, 2020 — 2,663 among students and 316 among faculty and staff — at the time of publication. There are currently 50 active cases, according to the university’s dashboard.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people. The disease, however, can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death, especially for older adults and people with existing health problems.

COVID-19 VACCINE SIGNUP

To make an appointment for a vaccine shot, visit https://www.haysinformed.com. From there you can use the new online scheduler to find a time and location that works best for you. According to the DSHS, 107,771 Hays County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Tuesday, approximately 55.99% of 195,999 eligible residents who are 12 years or older. Additionally, 127,947 county residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose — 65.28% of the eligible population, according to the DSHS.

“No appointment needed” vaccine clinics are available Monday-Friday at Live Oak Community Clinic, 401 Broadway, in San Marcos between 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1:30-4:30 p.m. Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available at this clinic.

Every Thursday and Friday, a Pfizer vaccine clinic takes place at Communicare in Kyle at 2810 Dacy Lane from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Additionally, Pfizer vaccines will be offered at San Marcos Premium Outlets — 3943 Interstate 35 — next to James Avery across the parking lot from Victoria's Secret on August 6, 7 and 8 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.