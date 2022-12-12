Hays County corrections officer fatally shoots inmate attempting to escape local hospital

An inmate receiving medical treatment at Ascension Seton Hays was fatally shot by a Hays County correction officer after they attempted to escape.

The Hays County Sheriff’s Office said the corrections officer was guarding the inmate as they received medical treatment on Monday when the inmate allegedly assaulted the officer and began to flee. The officer chased the inmate through the emergency room. HCSO stated that the officer discharged his firearm, striking the inmate. Medical staff immediately began administering life-saving measures, but the inmate died.

HCSO said the inmate was in the Hays County Jail for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, bail jumping, failure to appear, reckless driving, criminal mischief and evading arrest and detention.

Officials said the inmate's identity will be released after next of kin has been notified.

The Texas Rangers were called to the scene per Hays County Sheriff’s Office policy. Officials said the investigation is ongoing and any further details will be released at a later time.

The officer involved has been placed on administrative leave as per protocol.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation, contact Detective Travis Terreo with the Hays County Sheriff’s Office at 512-393-7896 or travis.terreo@co.hays.tx.us and refer to case number HCSO 2022-67679. You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-324- 8466 or you can submit your information on-line to Tip Line P3tips.com as well as submit a tip on the new Hays County Sheriff’s Office App.

