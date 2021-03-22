Hays County records 36 new cases, 9 hospitalizations Monday

The Hays County Local Health Department reported 36 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases, 34 recoveries, nine hospitalizations and one hospital discharge on Monday, which included information recorded during the weekend.

The county considers 423 cases active — two more than Friday — and there have been 16,913 total cases since the first recorded coronavirus case within its boundaries on March 14, 2020. Hays County has tallied 645 COVID-19 cases over the past 21 days. There have been 1,864 probable cases spanning from April 2020 through March 22, 2021.

Fourteen county residents are currently hospitalized by COVID-19 and there have been 781 total hospitalizations following the fluctuation in hospitalizations and hospital discharges reported Monday. Some patients hospitalized by COVID-19 are in hospitals outside of Hays County but are included in the county’s numbers if they reside within Hays County, the local health department said.

There have been 16,255 county residents who have recovered from the coronavirus with the 34 recoveries recorded Monday.

Hays County has recorded 235 coronavirus-related fatalities since the first diagnosis of the virus.

The local health department has received 138,374 negative tests and there have been 155,287 tests administered in Hays County.

Local health department officials continue to encourage everyone to practice safe health practices, including regular vigorous hand washing, social distancing, wearing face masks and avoiding large crowds.

San Marcos recorded 13 new cases on Monday. The city currently has 160 active cases — a five-case increase since Friday — and there have been 6,014 total cases.

Kyle has recorded 5,445 total cases, including 106 active cases. Buda has tallied 2,999 total cases and currently has 76 active cases. Dripping Springs has amassed 797 total cases and has 39 active cases. Wimberley has counted 678 total cases, including 18 active cases. Austin, within Hays County, currently has nine active cases and has had 502 total cases. Driftwood has recorded 209 total cases and has four active cases. Niederwald has had 90 total cases and currently has one active case. Maxwell has had 62 total cases and has four active cases. Mountain City has amassed 43 cases and three active cases. Uhland has had 32 total cases and three active cases. Manchaca has recorded 25 total cases.

Woodcreek has tallied seven total. Bear Creek has amassed four total cases. Creedmoor and Hays have each recorded three total cases.

The 20-29-age-range has recorded the most COVID-19 cases with 4,795 total cases tallied Monday.

According to the local health department, 2,597 county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 30-39 years old; 2,513 are 10-19 years old; 2,286 people fall in the 40-49-year-old age range; 1,689 are between 50-59 years old; 1,096 county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are 60-69 years old; and 1,089 are 9 years old or younger.

Five-hundred-thirty-six residents who've contracted COVID-19 are 70-79 years old, and 312 are 80 and older.

The local health department reported that 8,838 females and 8,075 males in Hays County have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The county’s ethnic breakdown stated 49.1% of county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are Hispanic, while 34.3% of county residents diagnosed with the disease are non-Hispanic and 16.6% don’t have a specified ethnicity.

By race, 69.7% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 25.5% are unknown or not specified, 2.7% are Black, 1% are listed as other, 1% are Asian and 0.1% are American Indian.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported there have been 2,368,222 Texans diagnosed with COVID-19 and 46,478 fatalities as of Monday. There are currently 3,447 Texans hospitalized by the coronavirus, according to the DSHS.

At Texas State University there have been 2,329 total coronavirus cases since March 1, 2020 — 2,090 among students and 239 among faculty and staff — as of press time on Monday. There are currently 107 active cases, according to the university’s dashboard.

San Marcos Consolidated ISD reported four COVID-19 cases prior to this week’s spring break.

Two cases exist among staff members and two among students.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people. The disease, however, can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death, especially for older adults and people with existing health problems.

COVID-19 VACCINE SIGNUP

To pre-register for Hays County’s COVID-19 vaccine waitlist visit haysinformed.com/covid-19. The pre-registration list does not guarantee an appointment. The state is only allowing individuals in groups 1A — front-line healthcare workers, residents at long-term care facilities and — 1B, individuals 65 or older, or 16 or older with a health condition that increases risk of severe COVID‑19 illness, and school and child care staff to register to be vaccinated. According to the DSHS, 48,035 county residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Monday, while 24,429 have been fully vaccinated. The DSHS estimates that Hays County has a population of 183,380 who are 16 years or older.