Hays County records 48 new COVID-19 cases, 4 hospitalizations Wednesday

The Hays County Local Health Department reported 80 additional recoveries from COVID-19, 48 new lab-confirmed cases, four hospitalizations and two hospital discharges on Wednesday, which included information reported from April 13-14.

The county considers 524 cases active — 32 fewer than Monday — and there have been 17,648 total cases since the first diagnosis of the virus within its boundaries on March 14, 2020. Hays County has tallied 705 COVID-19 cases over the past 21 days. There have been 1,944 probable cases spanning from April 2020 through April 14, 2021.

Twelve county residents are currently hospitalized by COVID-19 and there have been 814 total hospitalizations with the fluctuation in hospitalizations and hospital discharges reported Wednesday. Some patients hospitalized by COVID-19 are in hospitals outside of Hays County but are included in the county’s numbers if they reside within Hays County, the local health department said.

There have been 16,883 county residents who have recovered from the coronavirus following the 80 recoveries recorded Wednesday.

Hays County has recorded 241 coronavirus-related fatalities since the first confirmed case.

The local health department has received 150,857 negative tests and there have been 168,505 tests administered in Hays County.

San Marcos recorded 24 new cases between Tuesday and Wednesday. The city currently has 219 active cases — 17 fewer than Monday — and there have been 6,314 total cases.

Kyle has recorded 5,654 total cases, including 137 active cases. Buda has tallied 3,116 total cases and currently has 90 active cases. Dripping Springs has amassed 840 total cases and has 26 active cases. Wimberley has counted 696 total cases, including 13 active cases.

Austin, within Hays County, currently has 23 active cases and has had 530 total cases. Driftwood has recorded 219 total cases and has seven active cases. Niederwald has had 92 total cases and currently has two active cases. Maxwell has had 65 total cases and three active cases. Mountain City has amassed 45 cases and one active case. Uhland has had 33 total cases and one active case. Manchaca has recorded 25 total cases.

Woodcreek has tallied nine total, including two active cases. Bear Creek has amassed four total cases. Creedmoor and Hays have each recorded three total cases.

The 20-29-age-range has recorded the most COVID-19 cases with 5,030 total cases tallied Wednesday.

According to the local health department, 2,679 county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 30-39 years old; 2,659 are 10-19 years old; 2,374 people fall in the 40-49-year-old age range; 1,756 are between 50-59 years old; 1,151 are 9 years old or younger; and 1,128 county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are 60-69 years old.

Five-hundred-fifty residents who've contracted COVID-19 are 70-79 years old, and 321 are 80 and older.

The local health department reported that 9,251 females and 8,397 males in Hays County have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The county’s ethnic breakdown stated 49% of county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are Hispanic, while 34.7% of county residents diagnosed with the disease are non-Hispanic and 16.3% don’t have a specified ethnicity.

By race, 69.6% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 25.4% are unknown or not specified, 2.9% are Black, 1% are listed as other, 1% are Asian and 0.1% are American Indian.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported there have been 2,431,276 Texans diagnosed with COVID-19 and 48,341 fatalities as of Wednesday. There are currently 2,960 Texans hospitalized by the coronavirus, according to the DSHS.

At Texas State University there have been 2,635 total coronavirus cases since March 1, 2020 — 2,380 among students and 255 among faculty and staff — as of press time on Wednesday. There are currently 135 active cases, according to the university’s dashboard.

San Marcos Consolidated ISD reported six active COVID-19 cases for the week of April 5 — three among students and three among faculty and staff.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people. The disease, however, can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death, especially for older adults and people with existing health problems.

COVID-19 VACCINE SIGNUP

To pre-register for Hays County’s COVID-19 vaccine waitlist visit haysinformed.com/covid-19. The pre-registration list does not guarantee an appointment. The state is allowing all adults to sign up to receive a COVID-19 vaccine effective March 29. According to the DSHS, 72,087 county residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Wednesday, while 45,107 have been fully vaccinated. The DSHS estimates that Hays County has a population of 183,380 who are 16 years or older.