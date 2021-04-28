Hays County records 48 recoveries from COVID-19, 37 new cases Wednesday

The Hays County Local Health Department reported 48 additional recoveries from COVID-19, 37 new lab-confirmed cases, six hospital discharges and two hospitalizations on Wednesday, which included information from April 27-28.

The county considers 591 cases active — 11 fewer than Monday — and there have been 18,236 total cases since the first diagnosis of the virus within its boundaries on March 14, 2020. Hays County has tallied 881 COVID-19 cases over the past 21 days. There have been 2,004 probable cases spanning from April 2020 through April 28, 2021.

Fourteen county residents are currently hospitalized by COVID-19 and there have been 846 total hospitalizations with the fluctuation in hospitalizations and hospital discharges reported Wednesday. Some patients hospitalized by COVID-19 are in hospitals outside of Hays County but are included in the county’s numbers if they reside within Hays County, the local health department said.

There have been 17,406 county residents who have recovered from the coronavirus following the 48 recoveries recorded Wednesday.

Hays County has reported 239 coronavirus-related fatalities over the past year.

The local health department has received 158,596 negative tests and there have been 176,832 tests administered in Hays County.

San Marcos recorded eight new cases between Tuesday and Wednesday. The city currently has 195 active cases — a 16-case decrease since Monday — and there have been 6,509 total cases.

Kyle has recorded 5,820 total cases, including 168 active cases. Buda has tallied 3,248 total cases and currently has 133 active cases. Dripping Springs has amassed 875 total cases and has 35 active cases. Wimberley has counted 717 total cases, including 21 active cases. Austin, within Hays County, currently has 21 active cases and has had 551 total cases. Driftwood has recorded 232 total cases and has 13 active cases. Niederwald has had 94 total cases and currently has two active cases. Maxwell has had 67 total cases and two active cases. Mountain City has amassed 46 total cases and one active case. Uhland has had 33 total cases. Manchaca has recorded 25 total cases.

Woodcreek has tallied nine total, including two active cases. Bear Creek has amassed four total cases. Creedmoor and Hays have each recorded three total cases.

The 20-29-age-range has recorded the most COVID-19 cases with 5,184 total cases tallied Wednesday.

According to the local health department, 2,789 county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 10-19 years old, 2,749 are 30-39 years old; 2,464 people fall in the 40-49-year-old age range; 1,808 are between 50-59 years old; 1,199 are 9 years old or younger; and 1,158 county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are 60-69 years old.

Five-hundred-sixty-one residents who've contracted COVID-19 are 70-79 years old, and 324 are 80 and older.

The local health department reported that 9,567 females and 8,699 males in Hays County have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The county’s ethnic breakdown stated 48.9% of county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are Hispanic, while 35% of county residents diagnosed with the disease are non-Hispanic and 16.1% don’t have a specified ethnicity.

By race, 69.4% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 25.6% are unknown or not specified, 3% are Black, 1% are Asian, 0.9% are listed as other and 0.1% are American Indian.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported there have been 2,464,876 Texans diagnosed with COVID-19 and 49,091 fatalities as of Wednesday. There are currently 2,779 Texans hospitalized by the coronavirus, according to the DSHS.

At Texas State University there have been 2,780 total coronavirus cases since March 1, 2020 — 2,520 among students and 260 among faculty and staff — as of press time on Wednesday. There are currently 66 active cases, according to the university’s dashboard.

San Marcos Consolidated ISD reported six active COVID-19 cases for the week of April 12 — five among students and one among faculty and staff.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people. The disease, however, can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death, especially for older adults and people with existing health problems.

COVID-19 VACCINE SIGNUP

To make an appointment for a vaccine shot, visit https://www.haysinformed.com. From there you can use the new online scheduler to find a time and location that works best for you. The state is allowing all adults to sign up to receive a COVID-19 vaccine effective March 29. According to the DSHS, 94,731 county residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Wednesday, while 64,110 have been fully vaccinated. The DSHS estimates that Hays County has a population of 183,380 who are 16 years or older.