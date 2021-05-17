Hays County records 82 recoveries from COVID-19, 48 new cases Monday

Recoveries from COVID-19 continue to outpace new cases in Hays County, pushing the active case count below 300.

The Hays County Local Health Department reported 82 recoveries from the coronavirus, 48 new lab-confirmed cases, eight hospital discharges and three hospitalizations on Monday, which included information from May 15-17.

The county considers 295 cases active — 34 fewer than Friday — and there have been 18,731 total cases since the onset of the pandemic. Hays County has tallied 532 COVID-19 cases over the past 21 days. There have been 2,048 probable cases spanning from April 2020 through May 17, 2021.

Ten county residents are currently hospitalized by COVID-19 and there have been 876 total hospitalizations with the fluctuation in hospitalizations and hospital discharges reported Monday. Some patients hospitalized by COVID-19 are in hospitals outside of Hays County but are included in the county’s numbers if they reside within Hays County, the local health department said.

The county has recorded 245 coronavirus-related deaths since the first diagnosis of the virus within the county's boundaries on March 14, 2020.

There have been 18,191 county residents who have recovered from the coronavirus following the 82 recoveries recorded Monday.

The local health department has received 166,795 negative tests and there have been 185,526 tests administered in Hays County.

San Marcos recorded seven new cases between Saturday and Monday. The city currently has 100 active cases — a 23-case decrease since Friday — and there have been 6,674 total cases.

Kyle has recorded 5,968 total cases, including 92 active cases. Buda has tallied 3,333 total cases and currently has 46 active cases. Dripping Springs has amassed 917 total cases and has 29 active cases. Wimberley has counted 736 total cases, including eight active cases. Austin, within Hays County, currently has six active cases and has had 564 total cases. Driftwood has recorded 240 total cases and has five active cases. Niederwald has had 98 total cases and currently has two active cases. Maxwell has had 73 total cases and two active cases. Mountain City has amassed 47 total cases, including one active case. Uhland has had 34 total cases with one case considered active. Manchaca has one active case and has recorded 26 total cases.

Woodcreek has tallied nine total cases. Creedmoor has recorded five total cases, including two active cases. Bear Creek has amassed four total cases. Hays has reported three total cases.

The 20-29-age-range has recorded the most COVID-19 cases with 5,309 total cases tallied Monday.

According to the local health department, 2,908 county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 10-19 years old; 2,826 are 30-39 years old; 2,528 people fall in the 40-49-year-old age range; 1,846 are between 50-59 years old; 1,238 are 9 years old or younger; and 1,178 county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are 60-69 years old.

Five-hundred-sixty-seven residents who've contracted COVID-19 are 70-79 years old, and 331 are 80 and older.

The local health department reported that 9,814 females and 8,917 males in Hays County have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The county’s ethnic breakdown stated 49% of county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are Hispanic, while 35.1% of county residents diagnosed with the disease are non-Hispanic and 15.9% don’t have a specified ethnicity.

By race, 69.4% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 25.3% are unknown or not specified, 3.2% are Black, 1% are Asian, 1% are listed as other and 0.1% are American Indian.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported there have been 2,498,217 Texans diagnosed with COVID-19 and 49,900 fatalities as of Monday. There are currently 2,157 Texans hospitalized by the coronavirus, according to the DSHS.

At Texas State University there have been 2,854 total coronavirus cases since March 1, 2020 — 2,592 among students and 262 among faculty and staff — at the time of publication. There are currently 40 active cases, according to the university’s dashboard.

San Marcos Consolidated ISD reported three active COVID-19 cases for the week of May 3-7 — three among students.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people. The disease, however, can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death, especially for older adults and people with existing health problems.

COVID-19 VACCINE SIGNUP

To make an appointment for a vaccine shot, visit https://www.haysinformed.com. From there you can use the new online scheduler to find a time and location that works best for you. According to the DSHS, 81,484 Hays County citizens have been fully vaccinated, approximately 44.43% of 183,380 eligible residents who are 16 years or older. Additionally, 103,742 county residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose — 56.57%. Although 12-15 year olds have been approved to receive a Pfizer vaccine, the DSHS has not yet factored that age range into its eligible population. The DSHS states that 654 Hays County adolescents between 12-15 have received a Pfizer vaccine dose.