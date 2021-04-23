Hays County records 89 recoveries from COVID-19, 82 new cases Friday

The Hays County Local Health Department reported 89 additional recoveries from COVID-19, 82 new lab-confirmed cases, three hospital discharges and one hospitalization on Friday, which included information from April 21-22.

The county considers 617 cases active — seven fewer than Wednesday — and there have been 18,061 total cases since the first diagnosis of the virus within its boundaries on March 14, 2020. Hays County has tallied 877 COVID-19 cases over the past 21 days. There have been 1,965 probable cases spanning from April 2020 through April 23, 2021.

Thirteen county residents are currently hospitalized by COVID-19 and there have been 833 total hospitalizations with the fluctuation in hospitalizations and hospital discharges reported Friday. Some patients hospitalized by COVID-19 are in hospitals outside of Hays County but are included in the county’s numbers if they reside within Hays County, the local health department said.

There have been 17,205 county residents who have recovered from the coronavirus following the 89 recoveries recorded Friday.

Hays County has recorded 239 coronavirus-related fatalities over the past year.

The local health department has received 156,498 negative tests and there have been 174,559 tests administered in Hays County.

San Marcos recorded 36 new cases between Thursday and Friday. The city currently has 245 active cases — a five-case decrease since Wednesday — and there have been 6,462 total cases.

Kyle has recorded 5,769 total cases, including 159 active cases. Buda has tallied 3,212 total cases and currently has 121 active cases. Dripping Springs has amassed 860 total cases and has 31 active cases. Wimberley has counted 708 total cases, including 20 active cases. Austin, within Hays County, currently has 24 active cases and has had 541 total cases. Driftwood has recorded 226 total cases and has 10 active cases. Niederwald has had 94 total cases and currently has two active cases. Maxwell has had 66 total cases and two active cases. Mountain City has amassed 46 total cases and one active case. Uhland has had 33 total cases. Manchaca has recorded 25 total cases.

Woodcreek has tallied nine total, including two active cases. Bear Creek has amassed four total cases. Creedmoor and Hays have each recorded three total cases.

The 20-29-age-range has recorded the most COVID-19 cases with 5,152 total cases tallied Friday.

According to the local health department, 2,744 county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 10-19 years old, 2,728 are 30-39 years old; 2,437 people fall in the 40-49-year-old age range; 1,790 are between 50-59 years old; 1,180 are 9 years old or younger; and 1,149 county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are 60-69 years old.

Five-hundred-fifty-seven residents who've contracted COVID-19 are 70-79 years old, and 324 are 80 and older.

The local health department reported that 9,468 females and 8,593 males in Hays County have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The county’s ethnic breakdown stated 48.9% of county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are Hispanic, while 35% of county residents diagnosed with the disease are non-Hispanic and 16.1% don’t have a specified ethnicity.

By race, 69.4% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 25.6% are unknown or not specified, 3% are Black, 1% are Asian, 0.9% are listed as other and 0.1% are American Indian.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported there have been 2,453,803 Texans diagnosed with COVID-19 and 48,897 fatalities as of Friday. There are currently 2,862 Texans hospitalized by the coronavirus, according to the DSHS.

At Texas State University there have been 2,760 total coronavirus cases since March 1, 2020 — 2,503 among students and 257 among faculty and staff — as of press time on Friday. There are currently 149 active cases, according to the university’s dashboard.

San Marcos Consolidated ISD reported eight active COVID-19 cases for the week of April 12 — seven among students and one among faculty and staff.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people. The disease, however, can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death, especially for older adults and people with existing health problems.

COVID-19 VACCINE SIGNUP

To make an appointment for a vaccine shot, visit https://www.haysinformed.com. From there you can use the new online scheduler to find a time and location that works best for you. The state is allowing all adults to sign up to receive a COVID-19 vaccine effective March 29. According to the DSHS, 88,999 county residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Friday, while 54,842 have been fully vaccinated. The DSHS estimates that Hays County has a population of 183,380 who are 16 years or older.