Hays County records 90 new COVID-19 cases, 46 recoveries Monday

The Hays County Local Health Department reported 46 additional recoveries, 90 new lab-confirmed cases, three new hospitalizations and two hospital discharges on Monday.

Hays County has recorded 232 coronavirus-related fatalities through the first year of the pandemic. The county’s first COVID-19 case was reported on March 14, 2020.

The county considers 490 cases active — 44 more than Friday — and there have been 16,758 total cases since the first diagnosis of the virus within its boundaries. Hays County has tallied 925 COVID-19 cases over the past 21 days. There have been 1,850 probable cases spanning from April 2020 through March 15, 2021.

Ten county residents are currently hospitalized by COVID-19 and there have been 767 total hospitalizations following the three hospitalizations and two hospital discharges reported on Monday. Some patients hospitalized by COVID-19 are in hospitals outside of Hays County but are included in the county’s numbers if they reside within Hays County, the local health department said.

There have been 16,036 county residents who have recovered from the coronavirus with the 46 recoveries recorded Monday.

The local health department has received 136,572 negative tests and there have been 153,330 tests administered in Hays County.

San Marcos recorded 40 new cases on Monday. The city currently has 160 active cases — a 16-case increase since Friday — and there have been 5,951 total cases.

Kyle has recorded 5,398 total cases, including 10 active cases. Buda has tallied 2,973 total cases and currently has 109 active cases. Dripping Springs has amassed 790 total cases and has 45 active cases. Wimberley has counted 672 total cases, including 28 active cases. Austin, within Hays County, currently has 14 active cases and has had 499 total cases. Driftwood has recorded 208 total cases and has eight active cases. Niederwald has had 89 total cases. Maxwell has had 62 total cases and has 12 active cases. Mountain City has amassed 42 cases and two active cases. Uhland has had 31 total cases and two active cases. Manchaca has recorded 25 total cases and has two active cases.

Woodcreek has tallied seven total. Bear Creek has amassed four total cases. Creedmoor has had three total cases.

The 20-29-age-range has recorded the most COVID-19 cases with 4,752 total cases tallied Monday.

According to the local health department, 2,573 county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 30-39 years old; 2,487 are 10-19 years old; 2,270 people fall in the 40-49-year-old age range; 1,674 are between 50-59 years old; 1,082 county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are 60-69 years old; and 1,076 are 9 years old or younger.

Five-hundred-thirty-four residents who've contracted COVID-19 are 70-79 years old, and 310 are 80 and older.

The local health department reported that 8,756 females and 8,002 males in Hays County have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The county’s ethnic breakdown stated 49.1% of county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are Hispanic, while 34.2% of county residents diagnosed with the disease are non-Hispanic and 16.7% don’t have a specified ethnicity.

By race, 69.7% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 25.5% are unknown or not specified, 2.7% are Black, 1% are listed as other, 1% are Asian and 0.1% are American Indian.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported there have now been 2,346,924 Texans diagnosed with COVID-19 and 45,570 fatalities as of Monday. There are currently 3,980 Texans hospitalized by the coronavirus, according to the DSHS.

At Texas State University there have been 2,317 total coronavirus cases since March 1, 2020 — 2,080 among students and 237 among faculty and staff — as of press time on Monday. There are currently 120 active cases, according to the university’s dashboard.

San Marcos Consolidated ISD reported four COVID-19 cases as of last Monday. Two cases exist among staff members and two among students.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people. The disease, however, can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death, especially for older adults and people with existing health problems.

COVID-19 VACCINE SIGNUP

To pre-register for Hays County’s COVID-19 vaccine waitlist visit haysinformed.com/covid-19. The pre-registration list does not guarantee an appointment. The state is only allowing individuals in groups 1A — front-line healthcare workers, residents at long-term care facilities and — 1B, individuals 65 or older, or 16 or older with a health condition that increases risk of severe COVID‑19 illness, and school and child care staff to register to be vaccinated. According to the DSHS, 40,452 county residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Monday, while 20,069 have been fully vaccinated. The DSHS estimates that Hays County has a population of 183,380 who are 16 years or older.