Hays County reports 4 COVID-19 fatalities Wednesday

The Hays County Local Health Department reported four COVID-19-related fatalities Wednesday.

A Kyle woman in her 90s, a San Marcos woman in her 80s, a Buda man in his 70s and a Buda man in his 50s were among those who died from the coronavirus. Hays County has recorded 420 COVID-19-related fatalities.

An additional 362 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases, 11 hospitalizations and 10 hospital discharges were recorded in a limited report released Wednesday.

There were 22 residents hospitalized from COVID-19 as of Wednesday — 11 who are unvaccinated and 11 who are vaccinated. The county stated that of the 11 residents hospitalized who are unvaccinated, six are non-ICU patients, three are in the ICU and on a ventilator and two are in the ICU and not on a ventilator. Additionally, nine of the residents who are hospitalized and vaccinated are non-ICU patients, one is in the ICU and on a ventilator and one is currently in the ICU and not on a ventilator.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported an additional 61,113 lab-confirmed cases Wednesday. There have now been 4,326,299 Texans diagnosed with COVID-19 and 75,533 fatalities as of Wednesday. There are currently 11,571 Texans hospitalized by the coronavirus, according to the DSHS. The statewide positivity rate as of Wednesday is 35.6%.

At Texas State University there have been 2,615 coronavirus cases recorded since Aug. 1, 2021 — 2,227 among students and 388 among faculty and staff — at the time of publication. There are currently 484 active cases, according to the university’s dashboard.

San Marcos Consolidated ISD reported 41 active COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday — 28 among 8,200 students and 13 among 1,230 faculty and staff members.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people. The disease, however, can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death, especially for older adults and people with existing health problems.

As coronavirus cases continue to increase in Hays County, the local health department stresses the importance of taking precautions to limit the spread, including frequent hand washing, social distancing and wearing a mask indoors around large groups of people.

Hays County residents who take an at-home COVID-19 test can now upload their results to the local health department at https://arcg.is/1G4P1r. The county stated that all information is confidential and no identifying information is collected. Additionally, these reports will not be included in the county’s official case count but will help the local health department better understand spread within the community.

Vaccine availability

“No appointment needed” vaccine clinics are available Monday-Friday at Christus Trinity Clinic, formerly Live Oak Community Clinic, 401 Broadway, in San Marcos between 8-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available at this clinic. With the New Year’s holiday, the clinic at Christus Trinity Clinic will be closed Friday. A walk-in Pfizer vaccine clinic takes place at Communicare in Kyle at 2810 Dacy Lane every Monday-Friday between 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1-3 p.m.

COVID-19 vaccines are widely available in San Marcos at multiple CVS pharmacies, multiple Walgreens pharmacies, both H-E-B pharmacies, MedPark Pharmacy, B&J Pharmacy, San Marcos Family Medicine and Sam’s Club Pharmacy. Visit https://www.vaccines.gov to see other locations across the county. Check with each location to see if an appointment is required or if walk-in is accepted.

According to the DSHS, 136,755 Hays County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Wednesday, approximately 63.51% of 215,309 eligible residents who are 5 years or older. Additionally, 161,081 county residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose — 74.81% of the eligible population. DSHS data states that 46,622 county residents have received a COVID-19 booster shot.