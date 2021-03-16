Hays County reports 75 COVID-19 recoveries, 26 new cases Tuesday

The Hays County Local Health Department recorded 75 additional recoveries from COVID-19, 26 new lab-confirmed cases, five hospital discharges and one hospitalization on Tuesday.

The county considers 441 cases active — 49 fewer than Monday — and there have been 16,784 total cases since the first diagnosis of the virus within its boundaries. Hays County has tallied 752 COVID-19 cases over the past 21 days. There have been 1,852 probable cases spanning from April 2020 through March 16, 2021.

Six county residents are currently hospitalized by COVID-19 and there have been 768 total hospitalizations following the three hospitalizations and two hospital discharges reported on Tuesday. Some patients hospitalized by COVID-19 are in hospitals outside of Hays County but are included in the county’s numbers if they reside within Hays County, the local health department said.

There have been 16,111 county residents who have recovered from the coronavirus with the 75 recoveries recorded Tuesday.

Hays County has recorded 232 coronavirus-related fatalities through the first year of the pandemic. The county’s first COVID-19 case was reported on March 14, 2020.

The local health department has received 136,918 negative tests and there have been 153,702 tests administered in Hays County.

Hays County Epidemiologist Eric Schneider urged individuals who travel or choose to socialize during spring break to continue to practice best health and safety protocols, including regular vigorous hand washing, social distancing, wearing face masks and avoiding large crowds of people.

“Transmission of the virus is more likely among groups of people who spend time together, such as at parties, on the beach and in bars and restaurants,” Schneider said. “While the vaccine is important, it’s still critical that individuals do whatever they can to protect themselves and their communities.”

San Marcos recorded 10 new cases on Tuesday. The city currently has 142 active cases — an 18-case decrease since Monday — and there have been 5,961 total cases.

Kyle has recorded 5,408 total cases, including 104 active cases. Buda has tallied 2,976 total cases and currently has 93 active cases. Dripping Springs has amassed 790 total cases and has 44 active cases. Wimberley has counted 675 total cases, including 27 active cases. Austin, within Hays County, currently has nine active cases and has had 499 total cases. Driftwood has recorded 209 total cases and has eight active cases. Niederwald has had 89 total cases. Maxwell has had 62 total cases and has eight active cases. Mountain City has amassed 42 cases and two active cases. Uhland has had 31 total cases and two active cases. Manchaca has recorded 25 total cases and has two active cases.

Woodcreek has tallied seven total. Bear Creek has amassed four total cases. Creedmoor has had three total cases.

The 20-29-age-range has recorded the most COVID-19 cases with 4,758 total cases tallied Tuesday.

According to the local health department, 2,578 county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 30-39 years old; 2,493 are 10-19 years old; 2,272 people fall in the 40-49-year-old age range; 1,677 are between 50-59 years old; 1,086 county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are 60-69 years old; and 1,086 are 9 years old or younger.

Five-hundred-thirty-four residents who've contracted COVID-19 are 70-79 years old, and 310 are 80 and older.

The local health department reported that 8,771 females and 8,013 males in Hays County have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The county’s ethnic breakdown stated 49.1% of county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are Hispanic, while 34.2% of county residents diagnosed with the disease are non-Hispanic and 16.7% don’t have a specified ethnicity.

By race, 69.7% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 25.5% are unknown or not specified, 2.7% are Black, 1% are listed as other, 1% are Asian and 0.1% are American Indian.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported there have now been 2,351,382 Texans diagnosed with COVID-19 and 45,700 fatalities as of Tuesday. There are currently 3,980 Texans hospitalized by the coronavirus, according to the DSHS.

At Texas State University there have been 2,329 total coronavirus cases since March 1, 2020 — 2,090 among students and 239 among faculty and staff — as of press time on Tuesday. There are currently 107 active cases, according to the university’s dashboard.

San Marcos Consolidated ISD reported four COVID-19 cases as of last Tuesday. Two cases exist among staff members and two among students.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people. The disease, however, can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death, especially for older adults and people with existing health problems.

COVID-19 VACCINE SIGNUP

To pre-register for Hays County’s COVID-19 vaccine waitlist visit haysinformed.com/covid-19. The pre-registration list does not guarantee an appointment. The state is only allowing individuals in groups 1A — front-line healthcare workers, residents at long-term care facilities and — 1B, individuals 65 or older, or 16 or older with a health condition that increases risk of severe COVID‑19 illness, and school and child care staff to register to be vaccinated. According to the DSHS, 41,506 county residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Tuesday, while 21,273 have been fully vaccinated. The DSHS estimates that Hays County has a population of 183,380 who are 16 years or older.