Hays County Sheriff’s Office arrests suspect in Buda murder

A man from El Salvador has been arrested in connection with a murder that occurred in Buda on April 25.

William Rojas, 25, was arrested and charged with murder, a first-degree felony; two counts of tampering with evidence/human corpse, second-degree felonies; and tampering with physical evidence, a third-degree felony.

The Hays County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for a dead person in the 900 block of Main Street in Buda on April 25. HCSO said detectives were called to the scene and determined the death to be suspicious. An unidentified male was taken to the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy where it was determined that he died from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was later identified as Esbin Santiago Gomez, 19, of Guatemala.

HCSO said detectives were able to determine Rojas as the suspect and identify his vehicle through the support of Crime Analysts and the Crime Scene Unit.

Rojas is currently in Travis County Jail on unrelated charges and will be transferred to the Hays County Jail at a later time.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective Chase Fuller with the Hays County Sheriff’s Office at 512-393-7896. You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-324-8466 or you can submit your information on-line to Tip Line P3tips.com as well as submit a tip on the Hays County Sheriff’s Office App.

