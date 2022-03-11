Hays County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen

The Hays County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance in locating a missing teenager.

HCSO is searching for Ashlyn Rosales-Serna ,14, of Kyle, after she left her residence in Kyle on Wednesday. HCSO describes Rosales-Serna as 5-foot-3, approximately 110 pounds. Officials said she may be with a friend in the San Marcos area.

HCSO said Rosales-Serna has been in the national database as a missing person.

Anyone with information regarding this incident, the identity of persons, whereabouts, etc., is asked to contact Detective Brian Wahlert at brian.wahlert@co.hays.tx.us, or dispatch at 512-393-7896 and refer to case number HCSO 2022-14184. You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-324-8477 from anywhere in the U.S. or you can submit your information online to TipLine:P3tips.com or the Hays County Sheriff App.

