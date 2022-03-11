Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
 Ashley Rosales-Serna

Hays County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen

Fri, 03/11/2022 - 11:13am
STAFF REPORTS
Friday, March 11, 2022

The Hays County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance in locating a missing teenager.

HCSO is searching for Ashlyn Rosales-Serna ,14, of Kyle, after she left her residence in Kyle on Wednesday. HCSO describes Rosales-Serna as 5-foot-3, approximately 110 pounds. Officials said she may be with a friend in the San Marcos area. 

HCSO said Rosales-Serna has been in the national database as a missing person.

Anyone with information regarding this incident, the identity of persons, whereabouts, etc., is asked to contact Detective Brian Wahlert at brian.wahlert@co.hays.tx.us, or dispatch at 512-393-7896 and refer to case number HCSO 2022-14184. You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-324-8477 from anywhere in the U.S. or you can submit your information online to TipLine:P3tips.com or the Hays County Sheriff App.
 

