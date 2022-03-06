Hays County Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect in Dripping Springs gas station robbery

The Hays County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect who allegedly robbed a Dripping Springs gas station.

HCSO stated that a suspect arrived at a Circle K gas station at 104 U.S. 290 in Dripping Springs on Sunday at approximately 10:49 a.m. and demanded money from a clerk. Officials stated that the suspect fled the scene in a white 2014-2020, four-door Volkswagen Jetta, which was described to have damage on the front passenger side door panel.

HCSO asks anyone with any information regarding this incident, identity of persons, whereabouts, etc., to contact it at 512-393-7896, Detective Lisa McNiel at 512-268-0349 or lisa.mcniel@co.hays.tx.us. You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-324-8477 from anywhere in the U.S. or you can submit your information online to Tip Line: P3tips.com.

The sheriff’s office stated that the investigation is ongoing but there’s no danger to the public

