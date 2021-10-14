Hays County tallies 122 recoveries from COVID-19, 26 new cases Thursday

The Hays County Local Health Department recorded 122 additional recoveries from COVID-19, 26 new lab-confirmed cases and five hospital discharges on Thursday.

The county considers 661 cases active — 96 more than Wednesday — and there have been 29,186 total cases since the first diagnosis of the virus within its boundaries on March 14, 2020. The county has tallied 1,162 COVID-19 cases over the past 21 days. There have been 3,258 probable cases spanning from April 2020 through Oct. 14, 2021.

Nineteen county residents are currently hospitalized by COVID-19 — 18 who are unvaccinated and one who is vaccinated, according to the local health department. There have been 1,324 total hospitalizations as of Thursday.

The local health department has tallied 28,141 county residents who’ve recovered from the coronavirus with the five recoveries reported Thursday.

Hays County has recorded 384 COVID-19-related fatalities since the pandemic’s onset.

The local health department has received 264,589 negative tests and there have been 293,775 tests administered in the county. The positivity rate for Thursday ’s report was approximately 5.1%.

San Marcos recorded 14 new cases on Thursday. The city currently has 136 active cases — 14 more than Wednesday — and there have been 9,776 total cases.

Kyle has recorded 9,463 total cases, including 219 active cases. Buda has tallied 5,269 total cases and currently has 150 active cases. Dripping Springs has amassed 1,393 total cases and has 23 active cases. Wimberley has counted 1,565 total cases, including 74 active cases. Austin, within Hays County, has had 829 total cases and has 27 active cases. Driftwood has recorded 461 total cases with 20 cases considered active. Niederwald has had 139 total cases, including three active cases. Mountain City has amassed 76 total cases with one active case. Maxwell has had 71 total cases. Uhland has had 56 total cases and has three active cases. Manchaca has recorded 58 total cases with five currently considered active. Woodcreek has recorded 12 total.

Bear Creek has amassed eight total cases. Creedmoor has recorded seven total cases. Hays has reported three total cases.

The 20-29-age-range has recorded the most COVID-19 cases with 7,389 total cases tallied as of Thursday. There are currently 81 active cases among 20-29 year olds in Hays County.

According to the local health department, 4,972 county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 10-19 years old, including 175 cases considered active; 4,543 county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 30-39 years old with 86 with active cases; 3,942 people fall in the 40-49-year-old age range with 80 cases considered active; 2,742 are between 50-59 years old, including 68 active cases; 2,508 are 9 years old or younger with 106 cases considered active; and 1,762 county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are 60-69 years old and 42 are considered active cases.

Eight-hundred-forty-eight Hays County residents who've contracted COVID-19 are 70-79 years old, including 19 active cases; and 454 are 80 and older with four cases currently active.

There are currently 345 active cases among females in the county and there are 316 active cases among males in Hays County.

The county’s ethnic breakdown stated 48.9% of county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are Hispanic, while 37.4% of county residents diagnosed with the disease are non-Hispanic and 13.7% don’t have a specified ethnicity.

By race, 70.2% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 24.3% are unknown or not specified, 3.3% are Black, 1.1% are listed as other, 1% are Asian and 0.1% are American Indian.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported an additional 5,032 lab-confirmed cases Thursday. There have now been 3,456,606 Texans diagnosed with COVID-19 and 67,202 fatalities as of Thursday. There are currently 5,756 Texans hospitalized by the coronavirus, according to the DSHS. The statewide positivity rate as of Thursday is 8.88%.

At Texas State University there have been 1,700 coronavirus cases recorded since Aug. 1 — 1,574 among students and 126 among faculty and staff — at the time of publication. There are currently 65 active cases, according to the university’s dashboard.

San Marcos Consolidated ISD reported 18 active COVID-19 cases as of Thursday — 11 among 8,000 SMCISD students and seven among 1,230 faculty and staff members.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people. The disease, however, can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death, especially for older adults and people with existing health problems.

VACCINE SIGNUP

To make an appointment for a vaccine shot, visit https://www.haysinformed.com. From there you can use the new online scheduler to find a time and location that works best for you. According to the DSHS, 125,227 Hays County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Friday, approximately 63.89% of 195,999 eligible residents who are 12 years or older.

Additionally, 145,074 county residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose — 74.02% of the eligible population. DSHS data states that 8,417 county residents have received a COVID-19 booster shot.

“No appointment needed” vaccine clinics are available Monday-Friday at Live Oak Community Clinic, 401 Broadway, in San Marcos between 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1:30-4:30 p.m. Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available at this clinic.

A walk-in Pfizer vaccine clinic takes place at Communicare in Kyle at 2810 Dacy Lane every Monday-Friday between 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1-3 p.m.

A drive-thru vaccine clinic will soon be offered Monday-Friday by MD Diagnostics at Old Walnut Springs School, 300 Sportsplex, in Dripping Springs from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

COVID-19 vaccines are widely available in San Marcos at multiple CVS pharmacies, multiple Walgreens pharmacies, both H-E-B pharmacies, MedPark Pharmacy, B&J Pharmacy, San Marcos Family Medicine and Sam’s Club Pharmacy. Visit https://hayscountytx.com/covid-19-information-for-hays-county-residents/ to see other locations across the county. Check with each location to see if an appointment is required or if walk-in is accepted.