Hays County tallies 150 recoveries from COVID-19, 116 new cases Monday

The Hays County Local Health Department recorded 150 additional recoveries from COVID-19, 116 new lab-confirmed cases, eight hospitalizations and seven recoveries on Monday, which included information reported from April 17-19.

The county considers 542 cases active — 34 fewer than Friday — and there have been 17,876 total cases since the first diagnosis of the virus within its boundaries on March 14, 2020.

Hays County has tallied 759 COVID-19 cases over the past 21 days. There have been 1,947 probable cases spanning from April 2020 through April 19, 2021.

Fourteen county residents are currently hospitalized by COVID-19 and there have been 826 total hospitalizations with the fluctuation in hospitalizations and hospital discharges reported Monday. Some patients hospitalized by COVID-19 are in hospitals outside of Hays County but are included in the county’s numbers if they reside within Hays County, the local health department said.

There have been 17,096 county residents who have recovered from the coronavirus following the 150 recoveries recorded Monday.

Hays County has recorded 238 coronavirus-related fatalities since the first confirmed case.

The local health department has received 154,073 negative tests and there have been 171,949 tests administered in Hays County.

San Marcos recorded 44 new cases between Thursday and Monday. The city currently has 230 active cases — an 18-case decrease since Friday — and there have been 6,402 total cases.

Kyle has recorded 5,717 total cases, including 131 active cases. Buda has tallied 3,161 total cases and currently has 97 active cases. Dripping Springs has amassed 853 total cases and has 31 active cases. Wimberley has counted 703 total cases, including 16 active cases.

Austin, within Hays County, currently has 20 active cases and has had 535 total cases. Driftwood has recorded 224 total cases and has nine active cases. Niederwald has had 94 total cases and currently has two active cases. Maxwell has had 65 total cases and three active cases. Mountain City has amassed 45 total cases. Uhland has had 33 total cases and one active case. Manchaca has recorded 25 total cases.

Woodcreek has tallied nine total, including two active cases. Bear Creek has amassed four total cases. Creedmoor and Hays have each recorded three total cases.

The 20-29-age-range has recorded the most COVID-19 cases with 5,107 total cases tallied Monday.

According to the local health department, 2,709 county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 10-19 years old, 2,703 are 30-39 years old; 2,412 people fall in the 40-49-year-old age range; 1,772 are between 50-59 years old; 1,159 are 9 years old or younger; and 1,139 county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are 60-69 years old.

Five-hundred-fifty-three residents who've contracted COVID-19 are 70-79 years old, and 322 are 80 and older.

The local health department reported that 9,363 females and 8,513 males in Hays County have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The county’s ethnic breakdown stated 48.9% of county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are Hispanic, while 34.9% of county residents diagnosed with the disease are non-Hispanic and 16.2% don’t have a specified ethnicity.

By race, 69.6% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 25.4% are unknown or not specified, 2.9% are Black, 1% are listed as other, 1% are Asian and 0.1% are American Indian.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported there have been 2,440,986 Texans diagnosed with COVID-19 and 48,620 fatalities as of Monday. There are currently 2,864 Texans hospitalized by the coronavirus, according to the DSHS.

At Texas State University there have been 2,702 total coronavirus cases since March 1, 2020 — 2,447 among students and 255 among faculty and staff — as of press time on Monday. There are currently 185 active cases, according to the university’s dashboard.

San Marcos Consolidated ISD reported eight active COVID-19 cases for the week of April 12 — seven among students and one among faculty and staff.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people. The disease, however, can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death, especially for older adults and people with existing health problems.

COVID-19 VACCINE SIGNUP

To pre-register for Hays County’s COVID-19 vaccine waitlist visit haysinformed.com/covid-19. The pre-registration list does not guarantee an appointment. The state is allowing all adults to sign up to receive a COVID-19 vaccine effective March 29. According to the DSHS, 84,119 county residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Monday, while 49,953 have been fully vaccinated. The DSHS estimates that Hays County has a population of 183,380 who are 16 years or older.