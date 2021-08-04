Hays County tallies 167 new COVID-19 cases, 89 recoveries Wednesday

The Hays County Local Health Department recorded an additional 167 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases, 89 recoveries and one hospital discharge on Wednesday.

The county considers 1,670 cases active — 78 more than Tuesday — and there have been 21,342 total cases since the first diagnosis of the virus within its boundaries on March 14, 2020. Hays County has tallied 1,948 COVID-19 cases over the past 21 days. There have been 2,360 probable cases spanning from April 2020 through Aug. 4, 2021.

Forty-five county residents are currently hospitalized by COVID-19 and there have been 1,012 total hospitalizations.

There have been 19,397 county residents who have recovered from the coronavirus following the 89 recoveries recorded Wednesday.

Hays County has reported 267 COVID-19 related fatalities since the onset of the pandemic.

The local health department has received 196,435 negative tests and there have been 217,777 tests administered in Hays County. The positivity rate for Wednesday's report was 15.02%.

Texas Department of State Health Services has conducted random testing for positive cases of the Delta variant and there has been one confirmed positive Delta case detected in Hays County. The county, however, stated that the case is no longer considered active.

San Marcos recorded 60 new cases Wednesday. The city currently has 448 active cases — 36 more than Tuesday — and there have been 7,376 total cases.

Kyle has recorded 6,834 total cases, including 559 active cases. Buda has tallied 3,904 total cases and currently has 404 active cases. Dripping Springs has amassed 1,093 total cases and has 61 active cases. Wimberley has counted 918 total cases, including 105 active cases. Austin, within Hays County, has had 620 total cases and has 43 active cases. Driftwood has recorded 283 total cases with 25 cases considered active. Niederwald has had 106 total cases, including five active cases. Maxwell has had 60 total cases with seven active cases. Mountain City has amassed 53 total cases with three currently considered active. Uhland has had 41 total cases and has two active cases. Manchaca has recorded 29 total cases and five active cases

Woodcreek has one active case and has recorded 11 total. Creedmoor has recorded six total cases, including two active cases. Bear Creek has amassed five total cases. Hays has reported three total cases.

The 20-29-age-range has recorded the most COVID-19 cases with 5,908 total cases tallied as of Wednesday. There are currently 392 active cases among 20-29 year olds in Hays County.

According to the local health department, 3,292 county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 10-19 years old, including 245 cases considered active; 3,322 are 30-39 years old with 327 with active cases; 2,897 people fall in the 40-49-year-old age range with 227 cases considered active; 2,087 are between 50-59 years old, including 141 active cases; 1,477 are 9 years old or younger with 158 cases considered active; and 1,330 county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are 60-69 years old and 104 are considered active cases.

Six-hundred-sixty-three Hays County residents who've contracted COVID-19 are 70-79 years old, including 54 active cases; and 366 are 80 and older with 22 cases currently active.

The local health department reported that 11,171 females and 10,171 males in Hays County have been diagnosed with COVID-19. There are currently 879 active cases among females in the county and there are 791 active cases among males.

The county’s ethnic breakdown stated 49.2% of county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are Hispanic, while 35.6% of county residents diagnosed with the disease are non-Hispanic and 15.1% don’t have a specified ethnicity.

By race, 69.3% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 25.5% are unknown or not specified, 3.1% are Black, 1% are listed as other, 1% are Asian and 0.1% are American Indian.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported an additional 15,558 lab-confirmed cases Wednesday. There have now been 2,670,535 Texans diagnosed with COVID-19 and 52,221 fatalities as of Wednesday. There are currently 7,685 Texans hospitalized by the coronavirus, according to the DSHS. The statewide positivity rate as of Wednesday is 17.71%.

At Texas State University there have been15 coronavirus cases recorded since August 1 — 11 among students and four among faculty and staff — at the time of publication. There are currently 50 active cases, according to the university’s dashboard.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people. The disease, however, can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death, especially for older adults and people with existing health problems.

COVID-19 VACCINE SIGNUP

To make an appointment for a vaccine shot, visit https://www.haysinformed.com. From there you can use the new online scheduler to find a time and location that works best for you. According to the DSHS, 107,886 Hays County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Wednesday, approximately 55.04% of 195,999 eligible residents who are 12 years or older. Additionally, 128,364 county residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose — 65.49% of the eligible population, according to the DSHS.

“No appointment needed” vaccine clinics are available Monday-Friday at Live Oak Community Clinic, 401 Broadway, in San Marcos between 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1:30-4:30 p.m. Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available at this clinic.

Every Thursday and Friday, a Pfizer vaccine clinic takes place at Communicare in Kyle at 2810 Dacy Lane from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Additionally, Pfizer vaccines will be offered at San Marcos Premium Outlets — 3943 Interstate 35 — next to James Avery across the parking lot from Victoria's Secret on August 6, 7 and 8 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.