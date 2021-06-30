Hays County tallies 35 new COVID-19 cases, 14 recoveries Wednesday

The Hays County Local Health Department reported 35 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases and 14 additional recoveries with no new hospital discharges or hospitalizations tallied on Wednesday, which included information from June 29-30.

The county considers 165 cases active — 21 more than Monday — and there have been 19,126 total cases since the first diagnosis of the virus within its boundaries on March 14, 2020. Hays County has tallied 232 COVID-19 cases over the past 21 days. There have been 2,094 probable cases spanning from April 2020 through June 30, 2021.

Two county residents are currently hospitalized by COVID-19 and there have been 916 total hospitalizations as of Wednesday. Some patients hospitalized by COVID-19 are in hospitals outside of Hays County but are included in the county’s numbers if they reside within Hays County, the local health department said.

There have been 18,700 county residents who have recovered from the coronavirus following the 14 recoveries recorded Wednesday.

Hays County has seen 261 coronavirus-related fatalities since the pandemic’s onset.

The local health department has received 179,145 negative tests and there have been 198,286 tests administered in Hays County.

San Marcos recorded eight new cases Wednesday. The city currently has 28 active cases — six more than Monday — and there have been 6,769 total cases.

Kyle has recorded 6,088 total cases, including 68 active cases. Buda has tallied 3,389 total cases and currently has 34 active cases. Dripping Springs has amassed 1,008 total cases and has 13 active cases. Wimberley has counted 767 total cases, including 10 active cases. Austin, within Hays County, has had 563 total cases and has six active cases. Driftwood has recorded 254 total cases and four active cases. Niederwald has had 98 total cases. Maxwell has had 56 total cases. Mountain City has amassed 48 total cases. Uhland has had 38 total cases, including one active case. Manchaca has recorded 26 total cases.

Woodcreek has tallied 10 total cases with one case considered active. Bear Creek has amassed five total cases. Creedmoor has recorded four total cases. Hays has reported three total cases.

The 20-29-age-range has recorded the most COVID-19 cases with 5,388 total cases tallied Wednesday.

According to the local health department, 2,974 county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 10-19 years old; 2,896 are 30-39 years old; 2,591 people fall in the 40-49-year-old age range; 1,893 are between 50-59 years old; 1,263 are 9 years old or younger; and 1,195 county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are 60-69 years old.

Five-hundred-eighty-six residents who've contracted COVID-19 are 70-79 years old, and 340 are 80 and older.

The local health department reported that 10,007 females and 9,119 males in Hays County have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The county’s ethnic breakdown stated 49% of county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are Hispanic, while 35.3% of county residents diagnosed with the disease are non-Hispanic and 15.7% don’t have a specified ethnicity.

By race, 69.3% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 25.3% are unknown or not specified, 3.2% are Black, 1.1% are listed as other, 1% are Asian and 0.1% are American Indian.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported there have been 2,546,040 Texans diagnosed with COVID-19 and 51,245 fatalities as of Wednesday. There are currently 1,527 Texans hospitalized by the coronavirus, according to the DSHS.

At Texas State University there have been 2,882 total coronavirus cases since March 1, 2020 — 2,610 among students and 272 among faculty and staff — at the time of publication. There are currently four active cases, according to the university’s dashboard.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people. The disease, however, can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death, especially for older adults and people with existing health problems.

COVID-19 VACCINE SIGN-UP

To make an appointment for a vaccine shot, visit https://www.haysinformed.com. From there you can use the new online scheduler to find a time and location that works best for you. According to the DSHS, 101,748 Hays County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Wednesday, approximately 51.91% of 195,999 eligible residents who are 12 years or older. Additionally, 119,574 county residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose — 61% of the eligible population.