Hays County tallies 60 new COVID-19 cases, 23 recoveries Thursday

The Hays County Local Health Department tallied 60 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases, 23 additional recoveries, two hospital discharges and one hospitalization on Thursday.

The county considers 402 cases active — 37 more than Wednesday — and there have been 17,017 total cases since the first recorded coronavirus case within its boundaries on March 14, 2020. Hays County has tallied 584 COVID-19 cases over the past 21 days. There have been 1,871 probable cases spanning from April 2020 through March 25, 2021.

Eight county residents are currently hospitalized by COVID-19 and there have been 783 total hospitalizations with the fluctuation between hospitalizations and hospital discharges reported Thursday. Some patients hospitalized by COVID-19 are in hospitals outside of Hays County but are included in the county’s numbers if they reside within Hays County, the local health department said.

There have been 16,379 county residents who have recovered from the coronavirus with the 23 recoveries recorded Thursday.

Hays County has recorded 236 coronavirus-related fatalities since the first diagnosis of the virus within its boundaries.

The local health department has received 140,757 negative tests and there have been 157,774 tests administered in Hays County.

San Marcos recorded 25 new cases Thursday. The city currently has 152 active cases — a 15-case increase since Wednesday — and there have been 6,052 total cases.

Kyle has recorded 5,481 total cases, including 114 active cases. Buda has tallied 3,017 total cases and currently has 67 active cases. Dripping Springs has amassed 808 total cases and has 34 active cases. Wimberley has counted 679 total cases, including 15 active cases. Austin, within Hays County, currently has nine active cases and has had 505 total cases. Driftwood has recorded 209 total cases and has three active cases. Niederwald has had 90 total cases and currently has one active case. Maxwell has had 62 total cases and has three active cases. Mountain City has amassed 44 cases and two active cases. Uhland has had 32 total cases and two active cases. Manchaca has recorded 25 total cases.

Woodcreek has tallied seven total. Bear Creek has amassed four total cases. Creedmoor and Hays have each recorded three total cases.

The 20-29-age-range has recorded the most COVID-19 cases with 4,825 total cases tallied Thursday.

According to the local health department, 2,612 county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 30-39 years old; 2,530 are 10-19 years old; 2,297 people fall in the 40-49-year-old age range; 1,705 are between 50-59 years old; 1,100 are 9 years old or younger; and 1,098 county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are 60-69 years old.

Five-hundred-thirty-six residents who've contracted COVID-19 are 70-79 years old, and 314 are 80 and older.

The local health department reported that 8,899 females and 8,118 males in Hays County have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The county’s ethnic breakdown stated 49.1% of county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are Hispanic, while 34.4% of county residents diagnosed with the disease are non-Hispanic and 16.6% don’t have a specified ethnicity.

By race, 69.8% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 25.4% are unknown or not specified, 2.7% are Black, 1% are listed as other, 1% are Asian and 0.1% are American Indian.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported there have been 2,377,275 Texans diagnosed with COVID-19 and 46,868 fatalities as of Thursday. There are currently 3,410Texans hospitalized by the coronavirus, according to the DSHS.

At Texas State University there have been 2,383 total coronavirus cases since March 1, 2020 — 2,090 among students and 248 among faculty and staff — as of press time on Thursday. There are currently 59 active cases, according to the university’s dashboard.

San Marcos Consolidated ISD reported four COVID-19 cases prior to this week’s spring break. Two cases exist among staff members and two among students.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people. The disease, however, can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death, especially for older adults and people with existing health problems.

COVID-19 VACCINE SIGNUP

To pre-register for Hays County’s COVID-19 vaccine waitlist visit haysinformed.com/covid-19. The pre-registration list does not guarantee an appointment. The state is allowing individuals in groups 1A — front-line healthcare workers, residents at long-term care facilities and — 1B, individuals 65 or older, or 16 or older with a health condition that increases risk of severe COVID‑19 illness; school and child care staff; and group 1C, which consists of those ages 50-64, to register to be vaccinated. The DSHS will expand vaccine eligibility to all Texas adults beginning Monday, March 29. According to the DSHS, 50,439 county residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Thursday, while 25,185 have been fully vaccinated. The DSHS estimates that Hays County has a population of 183,380 who are 16 years or older.