Hays County tallies 83 COVID-19 recoveries, 23 new cases Wednesday

The Hays County Local Health Department recorded 83 recoveries from COVID-19, 23 new lab-confirmed cases, two hospitalizations and two hospital discharges on Wednesday.

The county considers 499 cases active — 60 fewer than Tuesday — and there have been 16,615 total cases since the first diagnosis of the virus within its boundaries on March 14, 2020. Hays County has tallied 782 COVID-19 cases over the past 21 days. There have been 1,837 probable cases spanning from April 2020 through March 10, 2021.

Twelve county residents are currently hospitalized by COVID-19 and there have been 762 total hospitalizations following the fluctuation between hospitalizations and hospital discharges reported on Wednesday. Some patients hospitalized by COVID-19 are in hospitals outside of Hays County but are included in the county’s numbers if they reside within Hays County, the local health department said.

There have been 15,887 county residents who have recovered from the coronavirus with the 83 recoveries recorded Wednesday.

Hays County has tallied 229 COVID-19-related fatalities.

The local health department has received 131,735 negative tests and there have been 148,350 tests administered in Hays County.

San Marcos recorded nine new cases on Wednesday. The city currently has 147 active cases — a nine-case decrease since Tuesday — and there have been 5,898 total cases.

Kyle has recorded 5,367 total cases, including 126 active cases. Buda has tallied 2,950 total cases and currently has 121 active cases. Dripping Springs has amassed 774 total cases and has 36 active cases. Wimberley has counted 664 total cases, including 27 active cases. Austin, within Hays County, currently has 21 active cases and has had 496 total cases. Driftwood has recorded 206 total cases and has five active cases. Niederwald has had 89 total cases and has one active case. Maxwell has had 57 total cases and has nine active cases. Mountain City has amassed 42 cases and three active cases. Uhland has had 30 total cases and two active cases.

Manchaca has recorded 25 total cases and has two active cases.

Woodcreek has tallied seven total. Bear Creek has amassed four total cases. Creedmoor has had three total cases.

The 20-29-age-range has recorded the most COVID-19 cases with 4,710 total cases tallied Wednesday.

According to the local health department, 2,546 county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 30-39 years old; 2,455 are 10-19 years old; 2,259 people fall in the 40-49-year-old age range; 1,667 are between 50-59 years old; 1,078 county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are 60-69 years old; and 1,062 are 9 years old or younger

Five-hundred-thirty-one residents who've contracted COVID-19 are 70-79 years old, and 307 are 80 and older.

The local health department reported that 8,680 females and 7,935 males in Hays County have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The county’s ethnic breakdown stated 49.1% of county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are Hispanic, while 34.1% of county residents diagnosed with the disease are non-Hispanic and 16.8% don’t have a specified ethnicity.

By race, 69.6% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 25.6% are unknown or not specified, 2.7% are Black, 1% are listed as other, 1% are Asian and 0.1% are American Indian.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported there have now been 2,330,216 Texans diagnosed with COVID-19 and 44,875 fatalities as of Wednesday. There are currently 4,556 Texans hospitalized by the coronavirus, according to the DSHS.

At Texas State University there have been 2,260 total coronavirus cases since March 1, 2020 — 2,029 among students and 231 among faculty and staff — as of press time on Wednesday. There are currently 85 active cases, according to the university’s dashboard.

San Marcos Consolidated ISD reported four COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday. Two cases exist among staff members and two among students.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people. The disease, however, can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death, especially for older adults and people with existing health problems.

COVID-19 VACCINE SIGNUP

To pre-register for Hays County’s COVID-19 vaccine waitlist visit haysinformed.com/covid-19. The pre-registration list does not guarantee an appointment. The state is only allowing individuals in groups 1A — front-line healthcare workers, residents at long-term care facilities and — 1B, individuals 65 or older, or 16 or older with a health condition that increases risk of severe COVID‑19 illness, and school and child care staff to register to be vaccinated. According to the DSHS, 33,448 county residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Wednesday, while 17,038 have been fully vaccinated. The DSHS estimates that Hays County has a population of 183,380 who are 16 years or older.