Hays County Vaccine Appointment System now Live

The Hays County Local Health Department’s COVID-19 vaccine appointment sign up is now live (beginning at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 22). Due to a very limited supply, time slots will fill up quickly. More info here: https://hayscountytx.com/2021/ 01/22/covid-19-vaccine- appointments/

To sign up for a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine appointment, visit this website:

https://www.signupgenius.com/ go/10c0c4da5a72da6fbcf8- sanmarcos

We have a very small group that can assist people via phone. PLEASE NOTE: The phone option is for those who do not have internet access. It's not a massive call-in center, Please allow those who truly need to make an appointment by phone use that system. Individuals can call 512-938-1650.

**If you have internet access via computer or smartphone, please use the link above.***

When the appointments for this batch of doses are filled, it will close. We will reopen the appointment portal when we receive the next batch of doses.

Additional notes about vaccination and registration:

Please print and complete the consent form (on the website) and bring it with you to your vaccination appointment.

You can cancel your vaccine registration 48 hours prior to your vaccination appointment via confirmation email.

You will be scheduled for your 2nd vaccine shot at the time of your 1st appointment.

Please be five (5) minutes early from the time of your appointment.

You will have to wait 15 minutes after your vaccination for observation so plan accordingly.

Vaccination will be administered on the shoulder- please wear appropriate clothing.

A MASK MUST BE WORN AT ALL TIMES WHILE IN THE REMOTE CLINIC.

PLEASE ANTICIPATE TRAFFIC AND PLAN AHEAD.

City of San Marcos residents who need help signing up for a COVID-19 vaccine may call the San Marcos Public Library at 512-393-8200. Assistance is available in both English and Spanish between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays. This assistance will be available for this sign-up and for future sign-ups as more vaccine becomes available in Hays County.