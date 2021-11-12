Kerbey Lane Café set to hold soft opening next week, grand opening date announced

The long-anticipated wait is over.

Kerbey Lane Café San Marcos, located at 221 E. Sessom Dr., is inviting folks to its soft opening next week.

Eager patrons are invited to visit on:

Nov. 17 — 21st 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Nov. 22 — 28th 7 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Nov. 25, Thanksgiving Day — CLOSED

Kerbey Lane will have its official grand opening on Nov. 29.

Operating hours will be:

Sunday – Thursday 7 a.m. – midnight

Friday and Saturday 7 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Ellen Gruber, marketing manager for the wildly popular Austin based eatery, said all food and nonalcoholic beverages are 50% off during the restaurant’s soft opening as they are still training team members.

“Please remember that during this training period your feedback is valuable to us, so don’t forget to fill out the survey on your way out,” she said.

Kerbey Lane first opened its doors to the Austin community on May 5, 1980, serving made-from-scratch comfort food out of a small 1930s bungalow in Central Austin on Kerbey Lane.

Today Kerbey Lane Cafe remains 100% family-owned and continues to stay true to its original values of serving delicious meals that are thoughtfully sourced, scratch-made, and affordable while welcoming all who come through our doors.