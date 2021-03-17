Kyle man dies of COVID-19; County records 75 recoveries Wednesday

A Kyle man in his 70s died of COVID-19, the Hays County Local Health Department reported Wednesday.

Hays County has now tallied 233 coronavirus-related fatalities since the first diagnosis of the virus within its boundaries on March 14, 2020.

The local health department recorded 75 additional recoveries from COVID-19, five new lab-confirmed cases, two hospitalizations and one hospital discharge on Wednesday.

The county considers 392 cases active — 49 fewer than Tuesday — and there have been 16,789 total cases since the first diagnosis of the virus within its boundaries. Hays County has tallied 673 COVID-19 cases over the past 21 days. There have been 1,852 probable cases spanning from April 2020 through March 17, 2021.

Seven county residents are currently hospitalized by COVID-19 and there have been 770 total hospitalizations following the three hospitalizations and two hospital discharges reported on Wednesday. Some patients hospitalized by COVID-19 are in hospitals outside of Hays County but are included in the county’s numbers if they reside within Hays County, the local health department said.

There have been 16,164 county residents who have recovered from the coronavirus with the 75 recoveries recorded Wednesday.

The local health department has received 136,947 negative tests and there have been 153,736 tests administered in Hays County.

Local health department officials are urging individuals and families who socialize or travel during spring break to practice safe health practices, including regular vigorous hand washing, social distancing, wearing face masks and avoiding large crowds.

“We know this virus spreads rapidly among groups of people who spend time together,” Epidemiologist Ian Harris said. “That’s why we encourage everyone to avoid large crowds, which includes bars, parties and the beach.”

San Marcos recorded one new case on Wednesday. The city currently has 133 active cases — a nine-case decrease since Tuesday — and there have been 5,962 total cases.

Kyle has recorded 5,410 total cases, including 95 active cases. Buda has tallied 2,977 total cases and currently has 81 active cases. Dripping Springs has amassed 790 total cases and has 39 active cases. Wimberley has counted 675 total cases, including 17 active cases. Austin, within Hays County, currently has seven active cases and has had 499 total cases. Driftwood has recorded 209 total cases and has six active cases. Niederwald has had 89 total cases. Maxwell has had 62 total cases and has seven active cases. Mountain City has amassed 42 cases and two active cases. Uhland has had 32 total cases and three active cases. Manchaca has recorded 25 total cases and has two active cases.

Woodcreek has tallied seven total. Bear Creek has amassed four total cases. Creedmoor has had three total cases.

The 20-29-age-range has recorded the most COVID-19 cases with 4,761 total cases tallied Wednesday.

According to the local health department, 2,579 county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 30-39 years old; 2,493 are 10-19 years old; 2,272 people fall in the 40-49-year-old age range; 1,677 are between 50-59 years old; 1,087 county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are 60-69 years old; and 1,076 are 9 years old or younger.

Five-hundred-thirty-four residents who've contracted COVID-19 are 70-79 years old, and 310 are 80 and older.

The local health department reported that 8,772 females and 8,017 males in Hays County have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The county’s ethnic breakdown stated 49.1% of county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are Hispanic, while 34.2% of county residents diagnosed with the disease are non-Hispanic and 16.7% don’t have a specified ethnicity.

By race, 69.7% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 25.5% are unknown or not specified, 2.7% are Black, 1% are listed as other, 1% are Asian and 0.1% are American Indian.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported there have now been 2,355,666 Texans diagnosed with COVID-19 and 45,879 fatalities as of Wednesday. There are currently 3,915 Texans hospitalized by the coronavirus, according to the DSHS.

At Texas State University there have been 2,329 total coronavirus cases since March 1, 2020 — 2,090 among students and 239 among faculty and staff — as of press time on Wednesday. There are currently 107 active cases, according to the university’s dashboard.

San Marcos Consolidated ISD reported four COVID-19 cases prior to this week’s spring break. Two cases exist among staff members and two among students.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people. The disease, however, can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death, especially for older adults and people with existing health problems.

COVID-19 VACCINE SIGNUP

To pre-register for Hays County’s COVID-19 vaccine waitlist visit haysinformed.com/covid-19. The pre-registration list does not guarantee an appointment. The state is only allowing individuals in groups 1A — front-line healthcare workers, residents at long-term care facilities and — 1B, individuals 65 or older, or 16 or older with a health condition that increases risk of severe COVID‑19 illness, and school and child care staff to register to be vaccinated. According to the DSHS, 42,610 county residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Wednesday, while 22,625 have been fully vaccinated. The DSHS estimates that Hays County has a population of 183,380 who are 16 years or older.