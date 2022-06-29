Kyle police make arrest in connection with infant’s death

A 32-year-old Kyle man has been arrested in connection with an infant’s death.

The Kyle Police Department arrested Mark Anthony Briones following an investigation into a 7-month-old’s death. He’s been charged with capital murder of person under 10 years of age, a capital felony.

Kyle police were called to Dell Children’s Medical Center in Austin on June 20 for a report of an infant being treated for life-threatening injuries that occurred at a home in Kyle. Police said the infant was brought by her mother to Ascension Seton Hays Hospital in Kyle for treatment and was later transferred to Dell Children’s Medical Center.

Officials said KPD immediately began investigating the child’s injuries. Police were notified on June 23 that the infant died from injuries sustained.

During the investigation, police said it was discovered that Briones, a roommate in the household where the infant lived, was left in charge of the 7-month-old at the time her injuries occurred. Officials said additional information gathered and evidence obtained during the investigation led to Briones' arrest at his home in Kyle on Tuesday.

Briones is currently booked in the Hays County Jail. Bond had not been set at the time of publication.