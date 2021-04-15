Man killed in officer-involved shooting identified

The San Marcos Police Department has identified the man killed in an officer-involved shooting as Rescue Eram.

Officials said Eram, 31, was born in the Federated States of Micronesia and lived in the San Marcos area for the last few years. Next of kin have been notified.

Following Saturday morning's shooting incident, a joint investigation was launched by the Texas Rangers Division of the Texas Department of Public Safety and SMPD's Criminal Investigations Division. The investigation is ongoing. An internal SMPD administrative investigation has also been opened.

SMPD responded to southbound I-35 near mile marker 204 for Seguin (TX-82, TX-123) after they were alerted to a man walking in traffic at approximately 12:19 a.m. on Saturday.

Officials said SMPD witnessed Eram walking along the retaining wall then cross traffic. Officers attempted to detain him for his safety and for the safety or passing motorists, SMPD said. Officers reported they saw the man holding a knife, or similar object, in his hand. Officials said Eram later threatened officers by “moving aggressively toward them.”

SMPD said it attempted to de-escalate the situation but Eram turned and ran in front of traffic, which nearly resulted in a collision with an 18-wheeler semi-trailer truck.

Officials said officers again attempted to detain Eram but he turned and fully charged toward the officers with a weapon held above his head in “a manner similar to a striking or slashing motion.”

Eram was shot and officers attempted to administer live-saving efforts, including CPR, SMPD said.

Hays County EMS personnel were present at the scene and Eram was later pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Maggie H. Moreno, officials said.