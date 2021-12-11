National Weather Service issues freeze warning for Hays County

The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for Hays County.

The warning goes into effect Sunday at 1 a.m. and lasts until 8 a.m. with sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 degrees in the forecast overnight.

NWS states that frost and freeze conditions will kill or damage crops and other sensitive vegetation.

“Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold,” NWS stated. “Pipes and in ground sprinkler systems should be fine since temperatures will only fall below freezing by a few degrees for a few hours. You can always be on the safe side by wrapping exposed pipes or draining water lines before the freezing conditions arrive.”

Alongside Hays County, NWS issued the warning for Llano, Burnet, Williamson, Edwards, Real, Kerr, Bandera, Gillespie, Kendall, Blanco, Travis and Comal counties.

Temperatures in San Marcos are forecast to get down to 35 degrees Sunday morning and rise to 61 in the afternoon.

